Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen, Halsey and Lionel Richie to Headline iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held on Sept. 23 and 24 in Las Vegas

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is going to be one for the books!

On Tuesday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce the music festival lineup, which includes favorite musicians from every genre.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nicki Minaj, Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more will also hit the main stage.

Ryan Seacrest attends the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City. Ryan Seacrest | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

The festival — hosted by Ryan Seacrest — will be held on Sept. 23 and 24 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Meanwhile, the festival's Daytime Stage will take place on Sept. 24 at AREA15 and will feature performances by Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced.

In addition to the performances, the Daytime Stage will also feature fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

RELATED VIDEO: Morgan Wallen Says There Are 'No Excuses' After Video Surfaces of Singer Using the N-Word

"We're thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year's Festival," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together."

"This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music," John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia added. "Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans."

The music festival will broadcast live through iHeartMedia radio stations. The CW Network will also livestream the concert through the CW app or CWTV.com — and will broadcast the two-day televised special in October.

Meanwhile, Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m. ET. For more presale ticket information visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.