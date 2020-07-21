iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020: BTS, Kane Brown and Coldplay to Headline as Event Goes Virtual

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will go on — virtually — as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall.

BTS, Kane Brown and Coldplay will headline the annual event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, and will be joined by special guests Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more acts to be announced.

Live performances recorded in both Los Angeles and Nashville will stream on The CW App and CWTV.com and air on iHeartMedia Radio Stations Nationwide Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, followed by a two-night television event airing on the CW Sept. 27 and 28.

The festival's musical performances will be interspersed with artists sharing with Z100's Elvis Duran how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected their lives this year, given the lack of touring this spring, summer and fall.

Image zoom Coldplay iHeartRadio