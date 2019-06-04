Halsey, Tim McGraw, Alicia Keys and More to Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival

The two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival is back — bringing some of the biggest names across all music genres to the same stage!

Featuring artists such as Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Zac Brown Band and the return of 80s rock band Heart, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will present some of music’s most popular artists on Sept. 20 and 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Other artists hitting the big stage are Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Cage the Elephant, H.E.R., Mumford and Sons.

Keys, 38, is an iHeartRadio Music Festival veteran. She was featured on the first-ever lineup in 2011 alongside Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. The 15-time Grammy winner added another trophy to her collection earlier this year when she earned the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Halsey, Tim McGraw and Alicia Keys John Shearer/Getty; Fury/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

“I’m finally more myself than I’ve ever been and even though it’s a constant process, I encourage you to continue to find the power and the beauty and the unique story in your own journey,” she said during her acceptance speech in March.

McGraw, 52, and Zac Brown Band will represent country music on the big stage. Zac Brown Band is nominated for three awards at the CMT Music Awards Wednesday. Both artists hit the festival stage before — the “Thought About You” singer performed in 2013 while the country group was featured in 2014.

Cabello, 22, will be making her iHeartRadio Music Festival debut as will Grammy Award winner H.E.R. and rock bands Heart, Def Leppard and Mumford and Son.

The Fifth Harmony alum just released a collaboration with music producer Mark Ronson titled “Find U Again” and will star in this year’s adaptation of Cinderella.

“Of course there’s been times growing up that I felt insecure about something physically,” Cabello told PEOPLE for its Beautiful Issue. “But I’ve always known someone’s personality is the most important and most attractive or unattractive quality.”

Halsey, 24, who performed at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango Saturday, will be returning to the festival, but this time to the main stage, after performing during the Daytime Stage in 2017.

“4 years ago my debut album wasn’t even released yet,” she tweeted earlier this week on the two-year anniversary of her album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. “We have come so far. Big emo feels tonight. I love ya.”

This year’s day lineup will feature performances by Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, H.E.R., Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, K-pop group Monsta X, Bryce Vine, Lauv and more to be announced.

The festival will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations via radio and will be live-streamed on The CW App and at CWTV.com. The festival will then be broadcasted on The CW for a two-night TV special on Oct. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public on June 14. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are currently on sale.