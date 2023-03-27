iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos

See every star hitting the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 27, 2023 07:12 PM
01 of 09

Pink

iheartradio awards arrivals
Pink. Frazer Harrison/Getty
02 of 09

Meghan King

iheartradio awards arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
03 of 09

Mariah Angeliq

iheartradio awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty
04 of 09

Jax

iheartradio awards arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
05 of 09

Three Days Grace

iheartradio awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty
06 of 09

Elvie Shane

iheartradio awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty
07 of 09

Gabrielly

iheartradio awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty
08 of 09

Anabel Englund

iheartradio awards arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty
09 of 09

Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon

iheartradio awards arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty
Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
Justin and Hailey Bieber hold hands as they leave the Great White
Justin and Hailey Bieber Show Off PDA on Lunch Date After Quashing Selena Gomez Social Media Drama
Scott Swift, singer Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift attend the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
All About Taylor Swift's Parents, Scott and Andrea Swift
All About Cass Elliot of the Mamas & the Papas, Whose Music is Going Viral on TikTok
All About Cass Elliot, the Late Singer Whose Music Is Going Viral on TikTok
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Honoree Elton John and David Furnish attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Elton John Celebrates His 76th Birthday with Husband David Furnish and Sons: 'A Magical Day'
AMERICAN IDOL – “605 (Auditions)” - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts. SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Single Mom Makes Emotional 'American Idol' Return After Katy Perry Gave Her Second Chance to Audition
Becky G and Sebastian Lletget
Becky G's Fiancé Apologizes After Cheating Rumors, Says He's Seeking Treatment Amid 'Anger Issues'
KELLY CLARKSON ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO
Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency Tied to New 'Chemistry' Album: 'So Excited'
madonna
Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Stop to Support Trans Rights, 'Celebrate the Beauty' of LGBTQ Community
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey Says Comparisons to Sister Halle Get 'Under My Skin': 'We Are Best Friends'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: John Legend attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
John Legend Has Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Making Out to His Song in Tokyo
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's 'Rainbowland' Banned from Wisconsin Elementary School Concert
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Details New Album 'Chemistry': 'The Arc of an Entire Relationship'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Extends Her Las Vegas Residency and Says She'll Film the Show for Those Who Can't Attend
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Were 'Friendly for a While' Before Being Spotted Kissing: Source
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Adam Levine on Family Attending New Vegas Residency: 'I Wouldn't Have Wanted to Do It Without Them'