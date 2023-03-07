Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban to Perform, Taylor Swift to Receive Innovator Prize at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here — and music lovers are going to love what this year's award show has in store.

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia and Fox announced its first round of performers including Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

More performances include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay.

The show also announced that in addition to her performance, the "Raise Your Glass" singer, 43, will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," per a press release.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is set to receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. "The Innovator Award has been presented only on occasion when an artist has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career," the release read. The award was previously presented to Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Now in its tenth year, the award show celebrates the most-played artists and songs on the iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2022.

Musicians who received nominations at this year's ceremony include, but are not limited to, Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Latto and more.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia in a press release. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."

The show will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

This year's show will also allow fans to vote for their favorite artists in categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite documentary, favorite tour style, favorite residency and favorite use of a sample.

Voting begins on Jan. 11 and will close on March 20 at 11:59 PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards or on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags.