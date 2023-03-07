Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban to Perform, Taylor Swift to Receive Innovator Prize at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pink will receive the Icon Award, while Taylor Swift will receive the Innovator Award at the show on March 27

Published on March 7, 2023 12:30 PM
TODAY -- Pictured: P!nk on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J075 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban is seen performing during NBC's 'Today' show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty; Trae Patton/NBCUniversal/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here — and music lovers are going to love what this year's award show has in store.

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia and Fox announced its first round of performers including Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

More performances include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay.

The show also announced that in addition to her performance, the "Raise Your Glass" singer, 43, will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," per a press release.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is set to receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. "The Innovator Award has been presented only on occasion when an artist has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career," the release read. The award was previously presented to Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Now in its tenth year, the award show celebrates the most-played artists and songs on the iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2022.

Musicians who received nominations at this year's ceremony include, but are not limited to, Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Latto and more.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia in a press release. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."

The show will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

This year's show will also allow fans to vote for their favorite artists in categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite documentary, favorite tour style, favorite residency and favorite use of a sample.

Voting begins on Jan. 11 and will close on March 20 at 11:59 PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards or on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags.

