iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Everything to Know

From special awards for Taylor Swift and Pink, to Lenny Kravitz taking on hosting duties, here's what to expect from the March 27 event

Published on March 24, 2023 06:40 PM
Pink, Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz
Pink (left), Taylor Swift (middle) and Lenny Kravitz (right) will all be involved in the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday. Photo: Getty (3)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have returned, and so are the many notable names set to take part in the yearly music celebration!

The event, now in its 10th year on air, takes place on Monday with an all-star cast of performers and honorees — including performers such as Latto, Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Keith Urban and moments to honor both Taylor Swift and Pink as they take home special awards.

Here's everything you need to know about the big night.

Who's hosting?

Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz. Mike Coppola/Getty

Four-time Grammy champ Lenny Kravitz will be hosting this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, and previously told PEOPLE he was "thrilled" about the gig as he intends to "celebrate the best in music."

"As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss," he shared earlier this month when he was announced as the host.

Kravitz is no stranger to award shows, having previously been invited to the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more as a nominee or winner. Kravitz also has presented before, specifically at the 2000 VMAs when he told his daughter Zoë to "go to bed" while he was handing out the award for best hip-hop video.

Who's performing?

Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Latto. Derek White/WireImage

This year's show has a solid lineup of performers as well, including everyone from Pink to Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban and Latto.

Additional performances will include those from Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay.

On top of announcing performers earlier this month, iHeartRadio also revealed that in addition to her performance, Pink, 43, will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," per a press release.

Who's nominated for awards?

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for “Un Verano Sin Ti” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

The list of nominees at this year's show is even larger than that of those performing!

Artists with multiple nominations this year include — but are certainly not limited to — Anitta, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Justin Bieber, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, GloRilla, SZA and many more also celebrate having more than one nomination at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards. The bigger categories, including song of the year and artist of the year, boast 10 nominees each — with Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat appearing in both categories. A full list of nominees can be viewed on iHeart's website.

Already confirmed to be taking home at least one trophy are Pink and Swift. Swift will be honored with the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and P!NK will receive the 2023 ICON Award during the event.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a press release. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."

Who's showing up?

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Megan Briggs/Getty

Outside of musicians receiving honors or nominations, those confirmed to be attending this year's show include LL Cool J, the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Cher, Joel McHale, Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Davis, Nikki Glaser, TLC, Vella Lovell, Zach Braff and Phoebe Bridgers.

Hamlin's appearance will mark one of his first award outings after he collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest in January. He previously appeared at the NFL Honors.

Where to watch?

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27 from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX. The tenth annual event also will also air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

