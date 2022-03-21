Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne to Make Special Appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards
The iHeartRadio Music Awards keep getting more exciting!
On Monday, the award show announced a star-studded lineup of celebrities expected to make an appearance — and it includes some of our favorites.
The list of special appearances includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and more.
The award show, hosted by LL Cool J will take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
This list of special appearances joins an already star-studded list of performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, host LL Cool J, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez, who is the recipient of this year's Icon Award.
The Marry Me star, 52, will be honored with the annual prize, which recognizes "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force," according to a press release.
The show, now in its ninth year, announced its list of nominees in January, and famous faces include Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Luke Combs.
Categories include best new artist and album of the year in nine different categories, while there are also a slew of fan-voted categories, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the Social Star Award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.
The event will air live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Fans can also listen in on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are also on sale to the general public.