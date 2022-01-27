iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2022 Nominees, Including Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS & More

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 22 at 8 p.m ET on FOX
By Nicholas Rice January 27, 2022 12:15 PM
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty/NARAS; Rich Fury/Getty; Attitude Magazine/Attitude Magazine/Getty

The nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are in!

On Thursday, iHeartRadio announced the nominees for this year's iteration of their awards ceremony. It will mark the ninth year that the popular music awards show will air.

Set to broadcast live on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on March 22, the show will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021.

Artists who received nominations for this year's ceremony include, but are not limited to, Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Luke Combs.

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty/US Weekly; Samir Hussein/WireImage

"The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again celebrate the great artists and songs we've featured on iHeartRadio stations throughout the past year," Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a press release. "We can't wait to celebrate the year in music with iconic performances and never-before-seen collaborations."

This year's show will also feature awards that are voted on directly by the fans, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, TikTok bop of the year, and, for the first time, TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.

Voting begins on Jan. 27 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags, or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Producer of the year and songwriter of the year nominees will be announced at a later date. Additional categories, per iHeartRadio, include label of the year and individual winners for album of the year in genres including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Song of the Year:

  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
  • "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Easy On Me" - Adele
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • "Levitating" - Dua Lipa
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "positions" - Ariana Grande
  • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Male Artist of the Year:

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

  • AJR
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

  • "Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

  • Giveon
  • Måneskin
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

  • "All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR
  • "Follow You" - Imagine Dragons
  • "Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
  • "my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
  • "Shy Away" - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

  • All Time Low
  • Billie Eilish
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

  • Cannons
  • Clairo
  • girl in red
  • Måneskin
  • WILLOW

Rock Song of the Year:

  • "And So It Went" - The Pretty Reckless
  • "Living The Dream" - Five Finger Death Punch
  • "Nowhere Generation" - Rise Against
  • "Wait A Minute My Girl" - Volbeat
  • "Waiting On A War" - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

  • Chevelle
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Foo Fighters
  • Mammoth WVH
  • The Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist:

  • All Good Things
  • Architects
  • Ayron Jones
  • Mammoth WVH
  • Zero 9:36

Country Song of the Year:

  • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown
  • "Forever After All" - Luke Combs
  • "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • "Just The Way" - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
  • "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

  • Lainey Wilson
  • Niko Moon
  • Parker McCollum
  • Ryan Hurd
  • Tenille Arts

Dance Song of the Year:

  • "BED" - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
  • "Do It To It" - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
  • "Heartbreak Anthem" - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
  • "Love Tonight" - Shouse
  • "You" - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of the Year:

  • Anabel Englund
  • David Guetta
  • Joel Corry
  • Regard
  • Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

  • "Essence" - WizKid featuring Tems
  • "Time Today" - Moneybagg Yo
  • "Up" - Cardi B
  • "Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
  • "What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

  • BIA
  • Coi Leray
  • Lil Tjay
  • Pooh Shiesty
  • Yung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year:

  • "Damage" - H.E.R.
  • "Good Days" - SZA
  • "Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • "Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • Giveon
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Tank

Best New R&B Artist:

  • Chlöe
  • Giveon
  • Tone Stith
  • VanJess
  • Vedo

Latin Song of the Year:

  • "BICHOTA" - KAROL G
  • "In Da Getto" - J Balvin & Skrillex
  • "Pepas" - Farruko
  • "Todo De Ti" - Rauw Alejandro
  • "Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny

Latin Artist of the Year:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Camilo
  • Farruko
  • KAROL G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Best New Latin Artist:

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Maria Becerra
  • Nicki Nicole
  • Tokischa

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

  • "¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?" - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • "A La Antigüita" - Calibre 50
  • "Dime Cómo Quieres" - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
  • "La Casita" - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
  • "Mi Primer Derrota" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
  • "Saludos a Mi Ex" - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

  • Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Christian Nodal
  • Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

  • "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift 
  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
  • "deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Easy On Me" - Adele 
  • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish 
  • "Heat Waves" - Glass Animals 
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X 
  • "Your Power" - Billie Eilish 

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

  • "Fix You" (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves 
  • "good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
  • "Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
  • "Heather" (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae 
  • "I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) - Demi Lovato 
  • "Jolene" (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
  • "Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus 

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

  • #Arianators - Ariana Grande
  • #Beliebers - Justin Bieber
  • #BTSARMY - BTS
  • #Harries - Harry Styles
  • #Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
  • #Limelights - Why Don't We
  • #Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
  • #Louies - Louis Tomlinson
  • #Rushers - Big Time Rush 
  • #Selenators - Selena Gomez
  • #Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
  • "Build a B*tch" - Bella Poarch
  • "Butter" - BTS 
  • "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring Sza
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon 
  • "Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd 
  • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

  • Bella Poarch
  • Claire Rosinkranz
  • Jax
  • JORDY
  • Tai Verdes
  • Tayler Holder

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

  • All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron 
  • Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
  • Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
  • What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
  • Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
  • The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
  • 2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

TikTok Bop of the Year*Socially Voted Category

  • "Beggin'" - Måneskin
  • "good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo 
  • "Just For Me" - PinkPantheress
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X 
  • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber 
  • "Thot Sh*t" - Megan Thee Stallion 
  • "TWINNEM" - Coi Leray
  • "Up" - Cardi B 
  • "Woman" - Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

  • 30 - Adele
  • Certified Lover Boy - Drake
  • Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
  • Solar Power - Lorde 
  • Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
  • Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
  • Voyage - ABBA 

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

  • Alexa Chalnick 
  • ASTON
  • Cassa Jackson 
  • Ellie Dixon
  • Jax 
  • Lauren Weintraub 
  • Peytan Porter
  • Sarah Barrios 
  • vaultboy

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 22 at 8 p.m ET on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

