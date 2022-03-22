iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Live Show
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are here!
Back for its ninth year, the award show will celebrate music's biggest stars and most-played hits on iHeartRadio stations.
Here's everything you need to know about the big night.
Who's hosting?
LL Cool J is "Doin' It!"
LL Cool J will be hosting and performing at the award show on Tuesday.
"It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," LL Cool J, 54, whose real name is James Todd Smith, said in a press release. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!"
Last year's show was hosted by Usher.
Who's performing?
A star-studded list of performers will hit the stage on Tuesday. Among those to perform are Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, host LL Cool J, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez.
Additionally, Lopez, 52, will receive this year's icon award, which recognizes "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force," according to a press release. Last year's recipient was Elton John.
Who's up for awards?
This year, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo lead the nominations list with nine nods total. Bieber is nominated for song of the year twice, male artist of the year and more, while Rodrigo is nominated for female artist of the year, best new pop artist and more.
Meanwhile, Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Luke Combs received multiple nominations.
Drake, Ed Sheeran, Bieber, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd are up for male artist of the year, while Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are up for female artist of the year.
This year will feature two new categories, TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album. For comeback album, nominees are Adele's 30, Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight, Lorde's Solar Power, Kacey Musgraves' Star-Crossed, Bleachers' Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night and ABBA's Voyage.
Click here for the full list of nominees.
Who's showing up?
Among those set to make appearances at the award show are Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith and Robin Thicke.
Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, and Danica McKellar will also make an appearance.
Where to watch?
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX. The ninth annual event also will also air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.