iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live on FOX Tuesday night
By Rachel DeSantis March 22, 2022 06:05 PM
Advertisement

The results are in for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The show, airing Tuesday night from Los Angeles, celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021.

Hosted by LL Cool J, this year's ceremony will feature performances from Megan Thee StallionJason AldeanJohn LegendCharlie Puth, LL Cool JMåneskin and Jennifer Lopez, who is the recipient of this year's Icon Award.

The Marry Me star, 52, will be honored with the annual prize, which recognizes "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force," according to a press release.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne to Make Special Appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Other stars set to make appearances include Olivia RodrigoLil Nas XSilk SonicBilly Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and more.

The show, now in its ninth year, announced its list of nominees in January, and famous faces include AdeleLil Nas XDua LipaBTSOlivia RodrigoThe WeekndBillie EilishBruno MarsMaroon 5 and Luke Combs.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Song of the Year:

  • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
  • "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Easy On Me" - Adele
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • "Levitating" - Dua Lipa
  • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "positions" - Ariana Grande
  • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Male Artist of the Year:

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

  • AJR
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

  • "Best Friend"- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

  • Giveon
  • Måneskin
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate McRae
  • The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

  • "All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer featuring AJR
  • "Follow You" - Imagine Dragons
  • "Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
  • "my ex's best friend" - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
  • "Shy Away" - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

  • All Time Low
  • Billie Eilish
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly - WINNER
  • twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

  • Cannons
  • Clairo
  • girl in red
  • Måneskin - WINNER
  • WILLOW

Alternative Album of the Year

  • Happily Ever After - Billie Eilish - WINNER

    • Rock Song of the Year:

    • "And So It Went" - The Pretty Reckless
    • "Living The Dream" - Five Finger Death Punch
    • "Nowhere Generation" - Rise Against
    • "Wait A Minute My Girl" - Volbeat
    • "Waiting on a War" - Foo Fighters — WINNER

    Rock Artist of the Year:

    • Chevelle
    • Five Finger Death Punch
    • Foo Fighters — WINNER
    • Mammoth WVH
    • The Pretty Reckless

    Rock Album of the Year:

    • Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters — WINNER

    Best New Rock Artist:

    • All Good Things
    • Architects
    • Ayron Jones
    • Mammoth WVH
    • Zero 9:36

    Country Song of the Year:

    • "Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown
    • "Forever After All" - Luke Combs
    • "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
    • "Just The Way" - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
    • "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

    Country Artist of the Year:

    • Jason Aldean
    • Luke Bryan
    • Luke Combs — WINNER
    • Miranda Lambert
    • Thomas Rhett

    Best New Country Artist:

    • Lainey Wilson
    • Niko Moon
    • Parker McCollum
    • Ryan Hurd
    • Tenille Arts

    Dance Song of the Year:

    • "BED" - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
    • "Do It to It" - ACRAZE featuring Cherish — WINNER
    • "Heartbreak Anthem" - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
    • "Love Tonight" - Shouse
    • "You" - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

    Dance Artist of the Year:

    • Anabel Englund
    • David Guetta
    • Joel Corry
    • Regard
    • Swedish House Mafia

    Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

    • "Essence" - WizKid featuring Tems
    • "Time Today" - Moneybagg Yo
    • "Up" - Cardi B
    • "Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
    • "What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke — WINNER

    Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

    • Drake — WINNER
    • Lil Baby
    • Megan Thee Stallion
    • Moneybagg Yo
    • Pop Smoke

    Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

    • BIA
    • Coi Leray
    • Lil Tjay
    • Pooh Shiesty
    • Yung Bleu - WINNER

    Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

    • The Off-Season, J. Cole — WINNER

    R&B Song of the Year:

    • "Damage" - H.E.R.
    • "Good Days" - SZA
    • "Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon
    • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
    • "Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

    R&B Artist of the Year:

    • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
    • Giveon
    • H.E.R.
    • Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
    • Tank

    Best New R&B Artist:

    • Chlöe
    • Giveon
    • Tone Stith
    • VanJess
    • Vedo

    Latin Song of the Year:

    • "BICHOTA" - KAROL G
    • "In Da Getto" - J Balvin & Skrillex
    • "Pepas" - Farruko
    • "Todo De Ti" - Rauw Alejandro
    • "Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny

    Latin Artist of the Year:

    • Bad Bunny
    • Camilo
    • Farruko
    • KAROL G
    • Rauw Alejandro

    Best New Latin Artist:

    • Eslabon Armado
    • Grupo Firme
    • Maria Becerra
    • Nicki Nicole
    • Tokischa

    Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

    • "¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?" - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
    • "A La Antigüita" - Calibre 50
    • "Dime Cómo Quieres" - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
    • "La Casita" - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
    • "Mi Primer Derrota" - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
    • "Saludos a Mi Ex" - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

    Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

    • Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
    • Calibre 50
    • Christian Nodal
    • Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
    • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

    Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

    • "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift - WINNER
    • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
    • "deja vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
    • "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
    • "Easy On Me" - Adele 
    • "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish 
    • "Heat Waves" - Glass Animals 
    • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
    • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X 
    • "Your Power" - Billie Eilish 

    Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

    • "Fix You" (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves 
    • "good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello — WINNER
    • "Happier Than Ever" (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
    • "Heather" (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae 
    • "I'm Still Standing" (Elton John) - Demi Lovato 
    • "Jolene" (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
    • "Nothing Else Matters" (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus 

    Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

    • #Arianators - Ariana Grande
    • #Beliebers - Justin Bieber
    • #BTSARMY - BTS
    • #Harries - Harry Styles
    • #Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
    • #Limelights - Why Don't We
    • #Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
    • #Louies - Louis Tomlinson
    • #Rushers - Big Time Rush 
    • #Selenators - Selena Gomez
    • #Swifties - Taylor Swift

    Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

    • "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
    • "Build a B*tch" - Bella Poarch
    • "Butter" - BTS 
    • "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
    • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring Sza
    • "Leave The Door Open" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
    • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
    • "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon 
    • "Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd 
    • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

    Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

    • Bella Poarch — WINNER
    • Claire Rosinkranz
    • Jax
    • JORDY
    • Tai Verdes
    • Tayler Holder

    Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

    • All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron 
    • Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
    • Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
    • What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
    • Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
    • The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
    • 2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

    TikTok Bop of the Year*Socially Voted Category

    • "Beggin'" - Måneskin
    • "good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo 
    • "Just For Me" - PinkPantheress
    • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
    • "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X 
    • "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber 
    • "Thot Sh*t" - Megan Thee Stallion 
    • "TWINNEM" - Coi Leray
    • "Up" - Cardi B 
    • "Woman" - Doja Cat

    Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

    • 30 - Adele
    • Certified Lover Boy - Drake
    • Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
    • Solar Power - Lorde 
    • Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
    • Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
    • Voyage - ABBA 

    TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

    • Alexa Chalnick 
    • ASTON
    • Cassa Jackson 
    • Ellie Dixon
    • Jax 
    • Lauren Weintraub 
    • Peytan Porter
    • Sarah Barrios 
    • vaultboy

    Songwriter of the Year:

    • Omer Fedi — WINNER
    • Ashley Gorley
    • Dan Nigro
    • Belly
    • Andrew Goldstein

    Producer of the Year:

    • FINNEAS — WINNER
    • Max Martin
    • Oscar Holter
    • Blake Slatkin
    • Travis Barker

    The iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live on Tuesday at 8 p.m ET on FOX. The event also can be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

    © Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com