Elton John is also set to be honored with the Icon Award while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are set to make special appearances

Usher Will Host iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 as The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Slated to Perform

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are around the corner!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards," Usher, 42, said in a press release. "This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It's going to be a great time!"

Honored this year with the Icon Award will be Elton John with Lil Nas X and Coldplay's Chris Martin presenting the legendary singer with the award. He's only the second artist to earn the award after Bon Jovi did in 2018.

lil nas x, elton john and chris martin Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty;Jemal Countess/Getty; Ian Gavan/Getty

Swift is the artist with the most wins in iHeartRadio Music Award history with 13, followed by Drake with 12 and Bruno Mars with nine.

This year, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber lead in most nominations. Among the tracks up for song of the year are The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Post Malone's "Circles," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR" and Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."

Last year, the awards show was held virtually in September with "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo earning the highly coveted song of the year award.