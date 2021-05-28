Taylor Swift Calls Folklore Her 'Emotional Life Raft' at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The star accepted the award for pop album of the year for Folklore at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift is (virtually) in the house!

The "Style" singer, 31, made a special appearance via video at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to accept the award for pop album of the year for Folklore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of," Swift said. "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."

Swift then went on to thank her Folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, saying their "creativity has completely changed" her life. "I feel like we're going to be friends forever," she added.

She also thanked photographer Beth Garrabrant, who did the album artwork for Folklore.

"[Beth] helped me create this world that I saw in my head," she said. "Just the two of us in a field taking pictures was a really great experience, and I couldn't be happier with the album artwork."

Swift ended her speech by thanking one last group: her fans.

"Thank you to the fans for making this album what it was," she said. "We all needed to escape into stories, whether movies or TV or film or music, and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honored by that. You really wrapped your arms around it. Some day we'll get to wrap our arms each other when we see each other again."

Be sure to check out PEOPLE's iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

taylor swift Taylor Swift | Credit: fox

Swift is the artist with the most wins in iHeartRadio Music Award history with 13, followed by Drake with 12 and Bruno Mars with nine.

RELATED VIDEO: Usher Says He Has an 'Incredible Opening Prepared' for 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Last year, the awards show was held virtually in September with "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo earning the highly coveted song of the year award.