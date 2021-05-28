The iHeartRadio Music Awards Were Packed with Performances: Check Out the Coolest Photos

Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and more lit up the stage on Thursday night

By Kate Hogan
May 27, 2021 10:12 PM

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd

Newlywed Grande and collaborator The Weeknd kicked off the show with a sleek performance of their duet, "Save Your Tears."

Dan + Shay

Smyers and Mooney reminded fans they're "Glad You Exist" during their ethereal performance. 

Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought the sexy with another smooth rendition of their hit "Leave the Door Open."

H.E.R.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The Grammy- and Oscar-winner kicked off the tribute to Icon Award winner Elton John with his piano-heavy "Bennie and the Jets."

Brandi Carlile

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Carlile hit the stage next with a country-esque rendition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

Demi Lovato

Lovato wrapped up the tribute with John's "I'm Still Standing."

Doja Cat

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The pop starlet went sky-high after performing a medley of her hits from an alien-infested cornfield. 

Usher

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The night's host (and dad-to-be!) brought it back to the early aughts with a mix of his biggest singles that finished with "Yeah!" — and a cameo from Lil Jon. 

