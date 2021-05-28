Megan Thee Stallion Makes Red Carpet Debut with Beau Pardison Fontaine at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion won the best collaboration award for her track "Savage" with Beyoncé

Boo'd up on the red carpet!

Megan Thee Stallion showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a special guest: her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, for the couple's first red carpet appearance.

The couple dazzled on the red carpet as they wore matching beige outfits. Megan Thee Stallion, 26, wore a short golden dress while he wore a khaki suit look.

It was a big night for the rap star who won the best collaboration award for her track "Savage" with Beyoncé.

"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said, before adding, "I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."

She and Beyoncé were up against the likes of Chris Brown and Young Thug, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth and 24Goldn and Iann Dior.

In February, Megan revealed that Fontaine was her "boo."

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.

Megan also defended herself when a viewer called her a "simp" during the stream, replying back, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends," according to Revolt.

"Y'all not about to play with my man," she said of Fontaine, per the outlet. "He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend."

Honored this year with the Icon Award is Elton John, with Lil Nas X and Coldplay's Chris Martin presenting the legendary singer with the award. He's only the second artist to earn the award after Bon Jovi did in 2018.