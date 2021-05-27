The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air on FOX May 27 at 8 p.m. ET

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Returning Live Show

It's live again!

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back on Thursday for its eighth year to celebrate music's biggest stars and most-played hits in the last year.

Here's what you need to know about the big show.

Who's hosting?

You know him, you love him: Usher.

Usher will be hosting and performing at the awards show on May 27.

"I'm excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards," Usher, 42, said in a press release. "This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It's going to be a great time!"

Last year's awards show didn't have a host while 2019's show was hosted by T-Pain.

Who's performing?

Additionally, Elton John will receive the icon awards, as well as a tribute performance by Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R.

Who's up for awards?

Styles, Bieber, Post Malone, Ricch and The Weeknd are up for male artist of the year, while Grande, Swift, Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish are up for female artist of the year.

The 2021 ceremony will also first-ever TikTok bop of the year category, which will be voted by social media users. Among the nominees for the new award are "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "Lottery (Renegade)" by K CAMP, "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion, Savage Love" (Laxed-Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, "Say So" by Doja Cat and "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

Who's showing up?

Among those set to make appearances at Thursday's awards show are LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq and AJR.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots and Megan Thee Stallion will also make appearances.

Where to watch?