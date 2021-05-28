Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile Perform Elton John Medley at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Elton John is only the second recipient to be honored as iHeartRadio Music Awards' icon after Bon Jovi received the coveted award three years ago

Elton John is being honored by some of the biggest names in music today!

During Thursday night's 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, John was serenaded by the likes of Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile in celebration as his newest distinction: the Icon Award.

Wearing a sparkly suit and shades, H.E.R. started the performance by playing "Bennie and the Jets" and performing on a red piano as she was backed by a live band as John bopped his head. H.E.R. then performed a guitar solo for the musical legend as John watched with joy and sang along.

The performance transitioned into Carlile covering "Don't Let the Sun Go Down" as she sported an Elton-John-in-the-'70s-inspired suit.

Lovato closed the medley by performing "I'm Still Standing" in front of John and putting the microphone to John to join her, as she stunned in a suit and shades similar to those popularized by John. The performance marks the 28-year-old's first time on stage since they announced they were non-binary and go by they/them pronouns.

John, 74, and Lovato performed together during his farewell tour back in 2016. John also made an appearance in Lovato's Dancing with the Devil docu-series where he spoke about addiction.

"So proud of you @ddlovato for opening up to the world about your addictions and the importance of our physical, emotional and mental health Exx 🚀," John wrote on Twitter following the docu-series' release.

Meanwhile, Carlile interviewed John about his autobiography Me back in 2019.

"Elton John has been my great hero since I was an 11-year-old girl starting out in music," she said then.

John is only the second person to receive the icon award after Bon Jovi did three years ago.

This is both Carlile and H.E.R.'s first time performing at the awards show. Lovato last hit the stage in 2016 for a performance of "Stone Cold" with Brad Paisley.