The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It was date night for these perfect pairs on Thursday night in Los Angeles

By Sarah Michaud
May 27, 2021 10:25 PM

1 of 8

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
2 of 8

David Furnish and Elton John

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

3 of 8

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
4 of 8

Brandi and Catherine Carlile

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
5 of 8

Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots with wives Debby Ryan and Jenna Joseph

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

6 of 8

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
7 of 8

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty
8 of 8

Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty
