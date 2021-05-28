Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married during a "tiny and intimate" wedding celebration earlier this month

Ariana Grande Makes First Appearance as a Newlywed at iHeartRadio Performance with The Weeknd

Ariana Grande has made her first public appearance as a married woman!

On Thursday, while performing alongside The Weeknd at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards the 27-year-old singer was seen sporting a new addition on her ring finger following her surprise wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

Sporting a wine-colored dress, Grande, 27, joined the Canadian-Ethiopian singer, 31, for a rendition of their remixed collaboration of "Save Your Tears" for a pre-recorded segment. Fans of the singer were quick to notice the wedding band she was sporting.

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Earlier this week, Grande shared photos of their wedding.

"5.15.21 🤍," Grande wrote.

A day before her appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Grande uploaded a series of shots on Instagram of her nuptials to Gomez.

Featuring the "Into You" crooner and her real estate agent beau in traditional wedding attire, the pair kissed and smiled throughout the photos, as Grande posed in her stunning white dress in an array of others.

Grande previously announced her engagement to Gomez in December when she posted a photo of her ring along with the caption, "Forever n then some." They started dating in January 2020 and spent the pandemic social distancing at her L.A. home.

This year's iteration of the music-themed awards show ceremony sees Usher lending his talents as both a host and a performer.

"I'm excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards," Usher, 42, said in a press release prior to the event. "This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It's going to be a great time!"

Honored this year with the Icon Award is Elton John, with Lil Nas X and Coldplay's Chris Martin presenting the legendary singer with the award. He's only the second artist to earn the award after Bon Jovi did in 2018.