Usher Announced as Host and Performer for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher will be taking on double duty at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards!

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Grammy-winner, 41, will both host and perform during the annual awards show in March. Usher follows in the footsteps of T-Pain, who hosted the ceremony last year. The year prior, Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled hosted together.

Usher — who is fresh off of a Prince tribute performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday — also joins a star-studded list of performers at this year’s show, including Justin Bieber, Halsey, Lizzo and more to be announced.

“I’m so excited to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other music lovers listened to this past year,” Usher said in a statement. “It’ll be like hanging out with old friends.”

Now in its seventh year, the star-studded music event celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2019.

Image zoom Usher Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

This year’s awards will feature a wide range of categories, including male and female artists of the year, best duo/group of the year and song of the year in music’s biggest genres including hip-hop, R&B, pop, country, alternative rock, rock, dance, Latin Pop/urban and regional Mexican formats. Fans will also be able to vote to determine the winners of certain categories.

The nominees were announced earlier this month. A number of artists are up for wins in multiple categories, including Halsey, Bieber and Lizzo, as well as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.