iHeartRadio Music Awards Postpone Show amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will not be taking place on March 29.

iHeartRadio confirmed the show’s postponement on Monday, stating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the cause for the abrupt change.

“As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31 the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority,” the company said in a statement.

“iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.”

Important update: The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/d6sbngQHjU — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 16, 2020

The show, which celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout the past year, was originally scheduled to take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and simultaneously air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Madonna, BTS and More Cancel Concerts Amid Global Coronavirus Fears

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Usher was set to host and was named as a performer, along with fellow headlining acts Halsey, Lizzo and Justin Bieber, who was set to perform his new music following the release of his latest album Changes and was the first performer announced back in January.

The three artists were also among the top nominated stars in multiple categories this year as well as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

RELATED: A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is among the first major televised awards ceremonies to be canceled or postponed amid the ongoing fears of the coronavirus.

The ACM Awards, Juno Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are just some of the programs that have been affected.

The coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale, including schools being suspended or classes being canceled, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19. There are at least 2,816 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 50 people in the U.S. have died.