iHeartRadio's Massive 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Features Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and More

Spanning 11 dates from late November throughout December, the tour will also feature Ava Max, Sam Smith, Backstreet Boys and more artists at select dates

By
Published on September 30, 2022 05:10 PM
Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow
Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty; David Wolff-Patrick/Getty

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup is here!

On Friday, iHeartMedia announced the massive list of performers set to take the stage for this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, which is set to span 11 North American dates from late November throughout December.

Featuring artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas and Sam Smith across select dates, the tour kicks off on Nov. 29 at the Dickies Arena in Dallas before making stops Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Boston and more cities and wrapping on Dec. 18 at the FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Florida.

Appearing at the most 2022 Jingle Ball Tour dates is Max, 28, as the "Million Dollar Baby" performer is set to take the stage 9 times throughout the string of holiday concerts. Additionally, she'll perform at several pre-show events throughout the run, which Capital One Cardholders can exclusively attend by purchasing a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase.

Ava Max performs on stage during Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary at Trafalgar Square on July 02, 2022 in London, England.
Ava Max. Tristan Fewings/Getty

If you can't make any of the shows, don't worry — the Z100 Jingle Ball on Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden will be broadcast live on The CW and its associated streaming platforms on Dec. 17. For anyone looking to see the show on a larger screen, it'll also be shown in select IMAX theaters across the country as an exclusive IMAX Live presentation.

"Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a press release. "We're particularly excited about who's playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country."

Backstreet Boys performing during first edition of Tecate Emblema 2022 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, on May 13 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Backstreet Boys. Medios y Media/Getty

Elsewhere in the press release, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, stated, "This is the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on The CW Network."

Presale tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will be available to Capital One Cardholders starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and general ticket sales begin the following day at noon local time. Information can be found at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour website.

See below for a complete list of dates and performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

Nov. 29, 2022 - Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

  • Jack Harlow
  • Black Eyed Peas
  • Khalid
  • Lauv
  • Ava Max
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Jax
  • Nicky Youre

Dec. 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The KIA Forum

  • Dua Lipa
  • Jack Harlow
  • Pitbull
  • Khalid
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Ava Max
  • Dove Cameron
  • Jax
  • Nicky Youre

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

  • Jack Harlow
  • Pitbull
  • Khalid
  • Macklemore
  • Lauv
  • Tate McRae
  • Ava Max
  • Jax
  • Nicky Youre

Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

  • The Kid LAROI
  • AJR
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Khalid
  • Macklemore
  • Tate McRae
  • Ava Max
  • Nicky Youre
  • Jax
  • Armani White
<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> performs on Thursday, August 18, 2022 THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Demi Lovato. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Dec. 9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

  • Dua Lipa
  • Lizzo
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Charlie Puth
  • AJR
  • Demi Lovato
  • Lauv
  • Ava Max
  • Dove Cameron
  • Jax

Dec. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

  • Jack Harlow
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Demi Lovato
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Lauv
  • Tate McRae
  • Dove Cameron
  • Jax
  • Nicky Youre

Dec. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

  • Sam Smith
  • AJR
  • Charlie Puth
  • Khalid
  • Tate McRae
  • Lauv
  • Ava Max
  • Jax
  • Nicky Youre
Charlie Puth performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California.
Charlie Puth. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Dec. 13 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

  • Sam Smith
  • Pitbull
  • Charlie Puth
  • Khalid
  • Tate McRae
  • Lauv
  • Ava Max
  • Nicky Youre
  • Jax

Dec. 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

  • Sam Smith
  • Pitbull
  • AJR
  • Macklemore
  • Khalid
  • Tate McRae
  • Lauv
  • Ava Max
  • Nicky Youre

Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

  • Lineup not yet announced

Dec. 18 - Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL - FLA Live Arena

  • Charlie Puth
  • Anitta
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Tate McRae
  • Black Eyed Peas
  • Big Time Rush
  • Ava Max
  • Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Jax
