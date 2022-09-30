iHeartRadio's Massive 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Features Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and More

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup is here!

On Friday, iHeartMedia announced the massive list of performers set to take the stage for this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, which is set to span 11 North American dates from late November throughout December.

Featuring artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas and Sam Smith across select dates, the tour kicks off on Nov. 29 at the Dickies Arena in Dallas before making stops Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Boston and more cities and wrapping on Dec. 18 at the FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Florida.

Appearing at the most 2022 Jingle Ball Tour dates is Max, 28, as the "Million Dollar Baby" performer is set to take the stage 9 times throughout the string of holiday concerts. Additionally, she'll perform at several pre-show events throughout the run, which Capital One Cardholders can exclusively attend by purchasing a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase.

Ava Max. Tristan Fewings/Getty

If you can't make any of the shows, don't worry — the Z100 Jingle Ball on Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden will be broadcast live on The CW and its associated streaming platforms on Dec. 17. For anyone looking to see the show on a larger screen, it'll also be shown in select IMAX theaters across the country as an exclusive IMAX Live presentation.

"Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a press release. "We're particularly excited about who's playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country."

Backstreet Boys. Medios y Media/Getty

Elsewhere in the press release, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, stated, "This is the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on The CW Network."

Presale tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will be available to Capital One Cardholders starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and general ticket sales begin the following day at noon local time. Information can be found at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour website.

See below for a complete list of dates and performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

Nov. 29, 2022 - Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Jack Harlow

Black Eyed Peas

Khalid

Lauv

Ava Max

Lewis Capaldi

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The KIA Forum

Dua Lipa

Jack Harlow

Pitbull

Khalid

Bebe Rexha

Lewis Capaldi

Ava Max

Dove Cameron

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Jack Harlow

Pitbull

Khalid

Macklemore

Lauv

Tate McRae

Ava Max

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Backstreet Boys

Khalid

Macklemore

Tate McRae

Ava Max

Nicky Youre

Jax

Armani White

Demi Lovato. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Dec. 9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Dua Lipa

Lizzo

The Kid LAROI

Backstreet Boys

Charlie Puth

AJR

Demi Lovato

Lauv

Ava Max

Dove Cameron

Jax

Dec. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jack Harlow

Backstreet Boys

Demi Lovato

The Kid LAROI

Lauv

Tate McRae

Dove Cameron

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sam Smith

AJR

Charlie Puth

Khalid

Tate McRae

Lauv

Ava Max

Jax

Nicky Youre

Charlie Puth. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Dec. 13 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sam Smith

Pitbull

Charlie Puth

Khalid

Tate McRae

Lauv

Ava Max

Nicky Youre

Jax

Dec. 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sam Smith

Pitbull

AJR

Macklemore

Khalid

Tate McRae

Lauv

Ava Max

Nicky Youre

Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Lineup not yet announced

Dec. 18 - Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL - FLA Live Arena