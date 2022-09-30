Entertainment Music iHeartRadio's Massive 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Features Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and More Spanning 11 dates from late November throughout December, the tour will also feature Ava Max, Sam Smith, Backstreet Boys and more artists at select dates By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 05:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty; David Wolff-Patrick/Getty It's the most wonderful time of the year — the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup is here! On Friday, iHeartMedia announced the massive list of performers set to take the stage for this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, which is set to span 11 North American dates from late November throughout December. Featuring artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas and Sam Smith across select dates, the tour kicks off on Nov. 29 at the Dickies Arena in Dallas before making stops Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Boston and more cities and wrapping on Dec. 18 at the FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Florida. Appearing at the most 2022 Jingle Ball Tour dates is Max, 28, as the "Million Dollar Baby" performer is set to take the stage 9 times throughout the string of holiday concerts. Additionally, she'll perform at several pre-show events throughout the run, which Capital One Cardholders can exclusively attend by purchasing a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase. Ava Max. Tristan Fewings/Getty If you can't make any of the shows, don't worry — the Z100 Jingle Ball on Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden will be broadcast live on The CW and its associated streaming platforms on Dec. 17. For anyone looking to see the show on a larger screen, it'll also be shown in select IMAX theaters across the country as an exclusive IMAX Live presentation. "Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a press release. "We're particularly excited about who's playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country." Backstreet Boys. Medios y Media/Getty Elsewhere in the press release, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, stated, "This is the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on The CW Network." Presale tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will be available to Capital One Cardholders starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and general ticket sales begin the following day at noon local time. Information can be found at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour website. See below for a complete list of dates and performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Nov. 29, 2022 - Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena Jack HarlowBlack Eyed PeasKhalidLauvAva MaxLewis CapaldiLauren Spencer-SmithJaxNicky Youre Dec. 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The KIA Forum Dua LipaJack HarlowPitbullKhalidBebe RexhaLewis CapaldiAva MaxDove CameronJaxNicky Youre Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena Jack HarlowPitbullKhalidMacklemoreLauvTate McRaeAva MaxJaxNicky Youre Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena The Kid LAROIAJRBackstreet BoysKhalidMacklemoreTate McRaeAva MaxNicky YoureJaxArmani White Demi Lovato. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Dec. 9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Dua Lipa Lizzo The Kid LAROI Backstreet Boys Charlie Puth AJR Demi Lovato Lauv Ava Max Dove Cameron Jax Dec. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden Jack Harlow Backstreet Boys Demi Lovato The Kid LAROI Lauv Tate McRae Dove Cameron Jax Nicky Youre Dec. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center Sam SmithAJRCharlie PuthKhalidTate McRaeLauvAva MaxJaxNicky Youre Charlie Puth. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Dec. 13 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena Sam SmithPitbullCharlie PuthKhalidTate McRaeLauvAva MaxNicky YoureJax Dec. 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena Sam SmithPitbullAJRMacklemoreKhalidTate McRaeLauvAva MaxNicky Youre Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena Lineup not yet announced Dec. 18 - Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL - FLA Live Arena Charlie PuthAnittaBackstreet BoysTate McRaeBlack Eyed PeasBig Time RushAva MaxLauren Spencer-SmithJax