Kelly Clarkson Sings Epic 'Just Give Me a Reason' Duet with Pink at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ceremony's jam-packed icon award tribute performance to Pink also included Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo covering "Just Like a Pill"

By
Published on March 27, 2023 09:35 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) P!NK and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Pink and Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Kelly Clarkson and Pink just teamed up for an epic performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

After Pink opened the show with a heavily-choreographed rendition of her recent single "Trustfall," the Grammy winner received a tribute performance from Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Clarkson before joining the American Idol alum onstage for a vocally impressive duet.

The tribute performance opened with Benatar, 70, and Giraldo, 67, singing Pink's 2001 hit song "Just Like a Pill," during which the "Raise Your Glass" musician's daughter Willow belted out the angsty lyrics from the crowd.

Clarkson, 40, then came to the stage to belt out 2012's "Just Give Me a Reason" before Pink started singing along into a mic from the audience and later joined her to finish the song.

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Joe Scarnici/Getty

The "Miss Independent" performer then exited the stage, and Pink sang a mash-up of her hits "What About Us" and "Who Knew."

She was then honored with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, "honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide," per a press release.

Over the weekend, Clarkson announced her upcoming album Chemistry on Instagram, telling fans its lyrical content spans "the arc of an entire relationship."

iheartradio awards arrivals
Pink. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," said Clarkson, who filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences, in June 2020.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," she continued.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.

