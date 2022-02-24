The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 22 at 8 p.m ET on FOX

LL Cool J Says It's an 'Honor' to Host and Perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have found their host — and he's pretty cool!

On Thursday, the award show announced that LL Cool J is scheduled to host and perform at the event on March 22.

"It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," LL Cool J, 54, whose real name is James Todd Smith said in a press release. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!"

The award show, which celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2021 is set to stream live on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be heard live on iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.

In December, LL Cool J canceled his performance for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I know it's disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I'll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," the musician said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!" he added.

At the award show, Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award for her "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force."

This year's show will also feature awards that are voted on directly by the fans, including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, TikTok bop of the year, and, for the first time, TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.