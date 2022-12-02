Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'

Iggy Pop is celebrating the best of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The punk icon, 75, is set to release his latest album Every Loser on January 6, 2023, and two tracks in particular — "Comments" and "The Regency" — are set to feature the late drummer's talents.

"Taylor came in with incredible style," Pop recently told NME. "I'm very fortunate to have that color on the record."

Hawkins, 50, died in March while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. The band was set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic before organizers announced a medical emergency had taken place, and the band would no longer be appearing.

Iggy Pop. Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I was really sad and shocked to hear about him," said Pop. "I happened to know that hotel where he was. I've stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life."

Every Loser is the 19th solo album from Pop (whose real name is James Osterberg Jr.) and will feature a line-up that could pass for a list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members: Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Blink 182's Travis Barker, among others — in addition to Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins. Ashley Beliveau/Getty

"He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it," Pop added of the late musician while speaking to NME. "He has this sort of bubbling quality, it's really percolating."

During the first of two Foo Fighters tribute concerts held in honor of Hawkins in September, bandmate and frontman Dave Grohl broke down in tears as he remembered his longtime best friend. And, just nine days after the death of the superstar drummer, Foo Fighters won three Grammy Awards at the 64th annual ceremony.

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters' 10th studio album and the last to feature Hawkins, was released in February 2021.