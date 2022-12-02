Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'

The iconic rocker will release his forthcoming project in January, with two tracks featuring the famed Foo Fighters drummer who died unexpectedly earlier this year 

By Alexandra Ross
Published on December 2, 2022 02:51 PM
Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'
Iggy Pop and Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Iggy Pop is celebrating the best of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The punk icon, 75, is set to release his latest album Every Loser on January 6, 2023, and two tracks in particular — "Comments" and "The Regency" — are set to feature the late drummer's talents.

"Taylor came in with incredible style," Pop recently told NME. "I'm very fortunate to have that color on the record."

Hawkins, 50, died in March while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. The band was set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic before organizers announced a medical emergency had taken place, and the band would no longer be appearing.

iggy pop
Iggy Pop. Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I was really sad and shocked to hear about him," said Pop. "I happened to know that hotel where he was. I've stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life."

Every Loser is the 19th solo album from Pop (whose real name is James Osterberg Jr.) and will feature a line-up that could pass for a list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members: Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Blink 182's Travis Barker, among others — in addition to Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Hawkins. Ashley Beliveau/Getty

"He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it," Pop added of the late musician while speaking to NME. "He has this sort of bubbling quality, it's really percolating."

During the first of two Foo Fighters tribute concerts held in honor of Hawkins in September, bandmate and frontman Dave Grohl broke down in tears as he remembered his longtime best friend. And, just nine days after the death of the superstar drummer, Foo Fighters won three Grammy Awards at the 64th annual ceremony.

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters' 10th studio album and the last to feature Hawkins, was released in February 2021.

Related Articles
Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne Says Taylor Hawkins Heard Their Collaboration Before He Died: 'Great F---ing Drummer'
Miley Cyrus, Taylor Hawkins
Miley Cyrus Posts Sweet Voicemail from the Late Taylor Hawkins: 'So Lucky to Have Known Him'
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos
Taylor Hawkins' Son Oliver Shane Plays Drums on 'My Hero' During Tribute Concert to His Father
Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
Chase Rice
Chase Rice Explains Why He Waited Years to Put His Late Father's Picture on Album Cover: 'He Would Be Proud'
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
King Princess, Taylor Hawkins
King Princess Releases 'Let Us Die' Featuring the Late Taylor Hawkins on Drums: 'I Will Never Forget'
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'
Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Praises Wolf Van Halen's Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: 'So Proud'
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos
One of Taylor Hawkins' Final Interviews to Be Featured in a New Documentary About Rock Drummer Icons
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake Are Thankful for Their 'Bumpy Ride': 'Kept Us in Conversation'
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake on the Band's 'Bumpy Ride' — and Why They Wouldn't Change a Thing
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtHhNvvv27/.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'