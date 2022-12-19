Iggy Pop Says Elton John Once Pranked Him in a Gorilla Suit While Stooges Rocker Was High on Heroin

Who needs a trip to the zoo when you have Elton John as a friend?

Iggy Pop reportedly told Mojo about a prank the "Tiny Dancer" singer, 75, played on him back in the day that involved a gorilla suit.

The punk rocker, 75, explained that the incident happened in the throes of his heroin addiction, and that he was "really out of it" after taking the drug the day prior (Pop kicked his heroin habit in 1983, according to Rolling Stone).

"I'd done too much on the downside the night before, so I had to be injected madly to get to the point where I could just barely stand up straight and hold the mike," he said, according to NME. "And then I saw this gorilla. I realized it wasn't a real gorilla, but anyone who puts on a gorilla suit looks huge."

The "Lust for Life" singer was at first unsure just who was parading around in the gorilla suit — and what their intentions were.

"You don't know who's in there. It could be Billy Bob and he's going to kill me," he said.

Eventually, though, the former Stooges frontman saw the humor in the situation.

"[John] just picked me up for a little bit and gave me a little carry around," he recalled. "It was very funny."

Pop is currently gearing up for the release of Every Loser, his 19th solo album, which will be released on Jan. 6.

Though once known for wild antics meant to bring the shock factor (think bare-chested stage dives, stabbing himself on stage and, uh, slathering himself in peanut butter), the rocker told PEOPLE in 2020 that the greatest shock lies in the fact that he's still getting out there in the first place.

"It's shocking that some old dude like me would do what I do," he said. "What happens a lot is there will be kids in the front, really young kids, and as soon as I walk out, a lot of them will start screaming — and they're screaming not in hysteria, they're screaming because I think they've seen footage of kids 50 years ago screaming and they want to do that. They're participating now. So I don't have to push in the same way."

The star — who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammys — also revealed what he hopes his legacy will be.

"'If he can do it, I can do it,'" he said. "That would be pretty much it. I would hope that it would encourage some little punk to have a whack."