Iggy Pop Says AC/DC's Ex-Manager Once Asked Him to Join the Band: 'I'm Not What They Needed'

"I listened to their record. I thought, 'I can't fit that bill,'" the rocker told The New York Times in a new interview

By
Published on January 3, 2023 12:40 PM
Iggy Pop attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards; AC DC and Brian JOHNSON and Angus YOUNG
Iggy Pop, AC/DC. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Bob King/Redferns

In an alternate universe, Iggy Pop may have been a member of AC/DC.

Speaking to The New York Times for a new interview published on Sunday, the Michigan-born rock star said he was once asked to join the legendary "Back in Black" band during a hiatus from The Stooges. The Godfather of Punk, however, didn't think he was the right choice for AC/DC.

"They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges, I hadn't moved to England," the musician (born James Newell Osterberg Jr.) told the outlet. "And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."

"I listened to their record. I thought, 'I can't fit that bill,'" continued Pop of the Australian rock band, explaining that his decision wasn't rooted in any negativity. "I wasn't, like, 'Ugh I don't like them.' [The album] was quite well-made. They do careful work, but I'm not what I needed."

He also spoke about meeting with AC/DC's former lead singer, the late Bon Scott, who died in 1980 at age 33. "I had some wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned," said Pop. "I see pictures sometimes. I go, 'I don't remember, but that's me with Bon.' I loved what he did."

On Friday, the musician will release his 19th solo album, Every Loser, and the project includes a line-up of featured artists that could pass for a list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members: the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Blink 182's Travis Barker, among others.

"Taylor came in with incredible style," Pop recently told NME of the late drummer, who contributed to two tracks — "Comments" and "The Regency" — on Every Loser before his death at age 50 in March. "I'm very fortunate to have that color on the record."

Related Articles
Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'
Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'
Gwen Stefani, No Doubt
Gwen Stefani Says She's Open to a Possible No Doubt Reunion: 'Anything Can Happen'
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, Lana Del Rey
Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey Are the Only 'True Musical Geniuses I've Ever Known'
Charlie Watts, Shirley
Shirley Watts, Widow of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts, Dead at 84
Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum
Billie Eilish's Family, Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Celebrate Star's 21st Birthday During L.A. Show
Eminem, Bob Dylan, RZA
Bob Dylan Says He's a 'Fan' of Rappers Including Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, (L-R) Dave Grohl of music group Foo Fighters and Brian Johnson of music group AC/DC perform onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE); PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 21: Axl Rose perfoms on stage during the Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at Domain Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Dealt with Suicidal Thoughts After Axl Rose Replaced Him on Tour in 2016
English singer, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie, UK, 13th June 1980.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79 Following 'Short Illness'
Honorees Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie of music group Fleetwood Mac attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Breakups, Feuds and Making Loving Fun: Inside Fleetwood Mac's Various Ups and Downs Over the Years
King Princess, Julian Casablancas
King Princess Covers The Strokes' 'You Only Live Once' with Julian Casablancas in NYC — Watch!
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and More Pay Tribute to the Late Christine McVie
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Jesse Rutherford attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration At The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Boyfriend
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen Says He 'Can't Imagine Retirement,' Weighs in on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne Says Taylor Hawkins Heard Their Collaboration Before He Died: 'Great F---ing Drummer'