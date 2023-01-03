Iggy Pop Says AC/DC's Ex-Manager Once Asked Him to Join the Band: 'I'm Not What They Needed'

In an alternate universe, Iggy Pop may have been a member of AC/DC.

Speaking to The New York Times for a new interview published on Sunday, the Michigan-born rock star said he was once asked to join the legendary "Back in Black" band during a hiatus from The Stooges. The Godfather of Punk, however, didn't think he was the right choice for AC/DC.

"They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges, I hadn't moved to England," the musician (born James Newell Osterberg Jr.) told the outlet. "And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."

"I listened to their record. I thought, 'I can't fit that bill,'" continued Pop of the Australian rock band, explaining that his decision wasn't rooted in any negativity. "I wasn't, like, 'Ugh I don't like them.' [The album] was quite well-made. They do careful work, but I'm not what I needed."

He also spoke about meeting with AC/DC's former lead singer, the late Bon Scott, who died in 1980 at age 33. "I had some wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned," said Pop. "I see pictures sometimes. I go, 'I don't remember, but that's me with Bon.' I loved what he did."

On Friday, the musician will release his 19th solo album, Every Loser, and the project includes a line-up of featured artists that could pass for a list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members: the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Blink 182's Travis Barker, among others.

"Taylor came in with incredible style," Pop recently told NME of the late drummer, who contributed to two tracks — "Comments" and "The Regency" — on Every Loser before his death at age 50 in March. "I'm very fortunate to have that color on the record."