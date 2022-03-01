Iggy Pop Cancels Set at Moscow Music Festival amid Ukraine Invasion: 'This Is Necessary'

The Killers have also pulled out of Park Live festival, which is scheduled to take place in June and July

Punk legend Iggy Pop has joined the growing list of artists who have canceled upcoming shows in Russia amid the country's attack on Ukraine.

"The Passenger" singer, 74, was scheduled to play the Park Live festival in Moscow in July, but announced on Tuesday that his set is no longer happening.

"The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is canceled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace. #StandingWithUkraine," a statement shared to his Twitter account read.

Iggy Pop (né James Osterberg Jr.) was scheduled to play alongside fellow headliner The Killers, who pulled out of Park Live as well.

Additional acts including My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Gorillaz, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit are still listed on the festival's website.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future," Green Day said in a statement. "Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south, and east. This is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

Thousands more have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis" following the invasion, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and has drawn widespread condemnation worldwide and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for peace talks and urged his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

President Joe Biden said in a White House speech last Thursday that he was imposing even stricter economic punishments on Russia and would be deploying troops in support of NATO countries, but not in Ukraine. He said the U.S. would support Ukraine in other ways.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said as the invasion began last week.