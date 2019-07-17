Iggy Azalea Jokingly Tweets at Peppa Pig: 'Collab with Me Now or You'll End Up a Breakfast Special'

Iggy Azalea is demanding a collaboration with Peppa Pig!

On Tuesday, Peppa — the cartoon star of the British animated series of the same name — announced on Twitter that her new album will be released this week.

“My First Album is available to stream this Friday! 🎤 Are you little ones excited? You can already listen to ‘Bing Bong Zo’ NOW!” the animated pig told her fans.

Azalea, 29, hilariously responded to the news, writing, “It’s over for me now.”

Like Pepa, Azalea is also gearing up to drop new music. Her album In My Defense comes out on the exact same day.

Peppa promptly responded, revealing she’s a fan of the Australian rapper.

“Peppa’s so fancy, you already know 🐷,” Peppa tweeted, quoting the lyrics to Azalea’s 2014 hit “Fancy.”

That’s when Azalea asked to work with the animated character.

“Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa,” Azalea tweeted.

Fans of Azalea supported the rapper’s request writing, “We want this collab so bad.”

In addition to the release of her new project, Azalea has announced some changes to her upcoming concerts — a “twerkpit.”

“So if you come to my show; You’re gonna notice a giant yellow circle on the floor in the middle of GA that says ‘twerkpit,'” Azalea tweeted on Tuesday.

“When it’s about that time at the show y’all gotta clear off the circle unless you bout to show us something crazy,” she added.

When a fan asked if Azalea will be joining her fans in the twerkpit, she said, “Nah.”

“It’s just for you guys to go wild in so the whole GA floor is fun no matter where you are: not just the first few rows,” she tweeted.

In March, Azalea dropped the music video for her single “Sally Walker.”

The video starts with a group of women strutting their stuff down a street, as echoed in the song’s lyrics.

But things take a drastic turn when the group’s leader, Sally Walker, is run over by a car while checking herself out in a mirror.

So if you come to my show;

You’re gonna notice a giant yellow circle on the floor in the middle of GA that says “twerkpit”

The car’s driver? None other than RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé, who promptly exits her vehicle and cries, “Didn’t her mama ever tell her not to play in the street?” She later jokes, “At least red is her color” as blood pools around Sally’s head.

The video then moves to Sally’s funeral, where Azalea raps her lyrics from her seat, while sporting lilac-colored hair.

Eventually, the party — er, funeral — moves to the cemetery, where James Charles is briefly featured as a crying mourner. As Sally is laid to rest, the crowd breaks it down with a series of dance moves.

Azalea’s upcoming record will be her first since her debut album The New Classic, which was released in 2014.