Iggy Azalea Says Only a 'Very Select' Group of People Are Allowed to Call Her By Her Real Name

You can call her Iggy, but that's all.

While answering fan questions on Twitter this week, Iggy Azalea opened up to her followers about how and why she only lets a "select" group of people call her by her real name, Amethyst Amelia Kelly.

"Only a VERY select group of people in my life are allowed to call me Amethyst," she tweeted on Tuesday. "If I let you call me that you are elite."

Later, a fan asked if the "Kream" rapper, 30, would ever consider naming one of her albums after her birth name. "It could be a dope title tho," the fan said.

"No because I feel names are very personal and I never wanted strangers to be able to use mine when talking s— and putting weirdo negative energy on it. Gotta protect your vibe," Azalea explained in another tweet.

Azalea continued to explain that because "99% of the people" in her life call her Iggy, she prefers it. However, when the "1% that know [her] well" call her Amethyst, "it just hits different if they say my real name because it feels cozy."

"Sometimes I call him puppy dog boy because he licks everything and crawls and is so cute like a lil puppy. Hahahahahahahahaha," the proud mom told her fans.

Azalea actually shared the very first glimpse at her baby boy last month, four months after giving birth.

In one photo (shared on Instagram), Azalea balances her baby boy on her hip while posing in a form-fitting black dress and matching corset. Another image shows Azalea cradling Onyx in her arms as they both look towards the camera.

Azalea first announced the birth of her child in June. "I have a son,” she wrote in a message on her Instagram Stories at the time. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

The star then shared that she wishes to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.”