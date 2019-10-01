Iggy Azalea Jokingly Tells Fans to Stream 'Señorita' as Lizzo Tries to Beat Her Billboard Record

Iggy Azalea is jokingly protecting her Billboard Hot 100 record.

On Monday, Lizzo tweeted that her song “Truth Hurts” recently hit five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, making it only two weeks away from breaking the record for longest reign at No. 1 for a female rap song. The record is currently held by Azalea’s 2014 song “Fancy,” which also featured Charli XCX.

“YALL… IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS… TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME….. RIGHT NOW ITS ‘FANCY,'” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “CAN WE DO IT?!”

In a follow-up tweet, Lizzo, 31, added that “Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it” and encouraged her followers to stream Charli XCX’s new album, but did not mention Azalea in the tweet.

According to Billboard, Azalea, 29, appeared to respond in a since-deleted tweet, writing, “I could have SWORN I was the one rapping that song but okay…”

Azalea later clarified that tweet, writing, “I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two but in all seriousness I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies.”

“I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me,” she added.

“Locals thought I was mad at [peppa] pig too so there’s that,” Azalea added in another tweet, referencing her joking “feud” with cartoon character Peppa Pig. “I don’t think I can stop trolling tho. This is my main source of entertainment.”

Azalea also jokingly encouraged her followers to steam “Señorita” and retweeted several fans who tweeted the hashtag “#streamsenorita,” seemingly in order to bring Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s sexy duet back to the No. 1 spot instead of Lizzo’s song. (“Señorita” is currently at No. 2.)

“Stream señorita for clear skin,” she tweeted, linking to the music video.

Azalea then continued her “Señorita” promotion in dozens more tweets and retweets.

“Welcomeeeeee to the Senior Rita Streaming party, 😉” she wrote in another tweet on Monday night. “Whossssss here?!”

The Australian rapper even changed her profile photo to a picture of Mendes and Cabello and changed her screen name to “IGGY AZALEA stream señorita.”

Azalea later clarified all of her tweets, writing, “But for real, congrats to Lizzo. I love seeing so many different different styles of rap thriving & records are made to be broken!”

After Lizzo hit the top of the Billboard chart last month with “Truth Hurts” — her first No. 1. song — she declared the achievement a win for those who felt ignored and marginalized for being unashamedly themselves.

“WE’RE NUMBER 1,” she captioned a screenshot of the chart. “THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE 🌈”

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Lizzo admitted that she nearly left music after dropping the song.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”