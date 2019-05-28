Iggy Azalea Speaks Out After Nude Photo Leak: 'I Feel Blindsided, Embarrassed, Violated, Angry'

Iggy Azalea is asking fans to be considerate of her feelings after her nude photos were leaked on the internet.

On Monday, the “Fancy” singer, 28, addressed images of herself that were leaked over the weekend on Twitter.

Speaking to her followers in a since-deleted note, Azalea explained that the photos were outtakes from a 2016 GQ photoshoot and were never intended for public release.

Because of this, the singer said she was “surprised and angry” the images were still in someone’s possession and planned to press criminal charges.

She also declared her intentions to keep her social media accounts deactivated while she gets through this difficult time.

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she began.

Azalea went on to discuss the many comments, particularly from men, who were “sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body” and how they were incredibly disturbing and made her nauseous.

“The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up,” she wrote. “If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through.”

“It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too [sic].”

Opening up about the GQ outtakes, Azalea said she was inspired by the “high profile women” who had previously shot covers for the acclaimed magazine in a strategically-sexy manner.

“Recently some outtakes from my 2016 GQ magazine cover were leaked to the public,” she explained. “A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity.”

“I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print,” she continued. “I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures.”

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected,” Azalea added.

Reps at GQ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

As she finished her note, Azalea said she plans on holding the person who leaked her photos “accountable for their actions” and requested that her followers “be kinder to one another,” though she would be taking an indefinite break from social media.

“I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life,” she said.

“I don’t feel there is any where [sic] I can retreat to or that I have a ‘happy place’ I can wait in until it all blows over. Please think of how you might feel if the shoe was yours to wear,” she urged. “I have seen some really vicious s— written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle. For now it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated.”

“Please be kinder to one another,” the singer added.

Azalea hasn’t had the most positive social media experience as of late.

Earlier this month, she landed herself in hot water with fans after she spoiled a Game of Thrones episode in the final season.

The pop star posted an Instagram video meant to convey her excitement for episode four, which aired later that night and shared a fan-made meme that was based on a clip from the new music video for her song “Started.”

Text above the footage read: “My reaction to Arya Stark killing the Night King,” a reference to Maisie Williams‘ character, who was the heroine from the epic Battle of Winterfell episode that aired the week prior to Azalea’s post.

But she also made sure to include a final note in the caption, writing: ““P.S. If you aren’t ‘caught up’ ‘just started watchinggggg’ or ‘didnnnt have time to watch yet’ cry me a river cause I didn’t watch on the dot for damn near a decade to not be able to talk about the episodes cause your ass is late. Suck a d—!”