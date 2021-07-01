Iggy Azalea Backs Britney Spears Over Dad's Alleged 'Abusive' Behavior: 'Should Be Illegal'

The "Fancy" rapper claimed that Jamie Spears allegedly demanded she sign an NDA "literally moments" before performing with Britney Spears in 2015

Iggy Azalea is defending former collaborater Britney Spears.

The "Fancy" rapper — who worked with Britney, 39, on their 2015 hit "Pretty Girls" — tweeted support for the pop icon on Wednesday night, alleging that she was a witness to "the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father [Jamie Spears]" during Britney's bombshell conservatorship testimony last week.

"Its [sic] basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal," Azalea, 31, began a lengthy statement.

"During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying," she claimed.

Jamie's lawyers have not responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

During the explosive conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles court on June 23, the "Toxic" singer slammed her family and said she was forced into rehab several years ago by her team.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management who played a huge role in punishing me … they should be in jail," Britney said during her speech.

Backing up her friend, the "Black Widow" rapper alleged that she saw Britney "restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink."

"Why is that even necessary?" Azalea wondered.

Iggy azaela Britney Spears Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears in the music video for "Pretty Girls" (2015)

According to the artist, Jamie, 68, "conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance [in 2015] when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage."

"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show," she said. (Britney claimed in court that Jamie "was all for" her being put on lithium and monitored by nurses constantly at her home against her wishes after she said no to a Las Vegas residency.)

Continuing in her note, Azalea asserted, "Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.

"This is not right at all," she concluded, adding the hashtag "#FreeBritney."

Meanwhile, Britney's conservator Jodi Montgomery responded this week to a filing put forth by Jamie. In documents submitted to the court Wednesday, he expressed "concern" that Montgomery "does not reflect Ms. Spears' wishes," as he made clear that he has not served as his daughter's personal conservator since September 2019 and wants the court to investigate.

britney spears; jamie spears; jodi montgomery Britney (L) and Jamie Spears; Jodi Montgomery (inset) | Credit: Getty; Shutterstock; Inset: Pais Montgomery Fiduciary

Montgomery responded in a lengthy statement from her attorney saying that she has been "a tireless advocate" for Britney and insisting that Jamie is charged with approving any and all expenditures as the controller of her estate. Montgomery's statement also revealed that she'd be presenting a care plan to the court for "a path to terminate" the conservatorship.

"Ms. Spears told the Court on June 23 that she opposed being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues," read the filing from Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen. "These statements contradict the notion that Ms. Spears would seek to have Ms. Montgomery appointed as her permanent Conservator of the Person."

The filing — which described Britney's statements in court as "heartfelt" — continued by stating that Montgomery's nomination as conservator was never signed by the "Lucky" singer, and that all her "day-to-day personal care and medical treatment" have been handled by Montgomery, not Jamie.