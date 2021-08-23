Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Rumors That She's Dating Tristan Thompson: 'I Do Not Know That Person'

On Sunday, Iggy Azalea shut down speculation that she's dating Tristan Thompson, calling it "fake news" and insisting that she had never met the NBA star.

Iggy Azalea is setting the record straight about her relationship status.

On Sunday, the rapper, 31, shut down speculation that she was dating Tristan Thompson, calling rumors that spread of their pairing over the weekend "fake news" and insisting that she had never met the NBA star.

"Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life ...Like….Y'all are really that bored?!?!" Azalea tweeted, following up with: "S--- is very, very weird behavior."

When another Twitter user referenced Thompson, 30, by name in the replies, Azalea quoted the tweet and added: "Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON."

The four-time Grammy nominee — who recently dropped her album End of an Era — also retweeted a few jokes about the situation, but ultimately concluded that she was frustrated by the rumors.

"Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I'm a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I'm actually annoyed," she wrote.

Azalea is a mom to 15-month-old Onyx Kelly, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti, 24.

Since welcoming her son last April, Azalea has been serious about not playing into social media shenanigans. Last month, she announced that she will not be posting any more photos of Onyx or sharing information about him on social media after some users made rude remarks about the baby.

"I've decided I won't be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore," Azalea wrote in the tweet. "Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

Azalea previously clapped back at someone who posted a screenshot from her Instagram Story, featuring a photo of Onyx in a dinosaur costume, which they insulted. "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit," she wrote in a quote tweet. "Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."

Thompson is a dad to 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. He also co-parents daughter True, 3, with ex Khloé Kardashian.

While they're no longer together romantically, Kardashian and Thompson remain close as they co-parent their daughter, and the Good American founder remains "loyal" to her ex.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," a source told PEOPLE in July. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

