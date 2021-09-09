"Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being," wrote Iggy Azalea about Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea Says She and Britney Spears Are 'Two Big Ole Goofballs in the Best Way Possible'

Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears' friendship is stronger than ever — and we're here for it.

On Tuesday, Spears posted a throwback post on Instagram from a performance with the rapper — where Azalea later commented and wrote she "absolutely adores" Spears, 39.

"I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me 💕)," wrote the rapper, 31. "Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible 😆😝."

In the post from the performance of their single "Pretty Girls" at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards — Spears praised Azalea for being a "badass woman."

"Me and Iggy on stage 🎤💃🏼👯 !!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her," Spears captioned the photo. "I haven't met her new baby but if she's reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS 😂🤓 !!!!"

Paris Hilton later commented on the post, and wrote, "I love both of you girls so much!! 😍😍👸🏼👸🏼 Queens."

In a recent interview with Azalea on her new makeup line, the "Fancy" rapper told PEOPLE she drew inspiration from Spears — along with other young Hollywood "It" girls.

"Of course Britney [Spears]. She's an icon forever," Azalea told PEOPLE at the time.

Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Azalea also recently told PEOPLE why it was important for her to speak up about what she witnessed before performing with Spears in 2015.

At the time, Azalea said she released the statement because "I know her and love her. She's such an icon and inspiration and was so kind to me that if I could help her in any way that I can, then I want to do that."

"I never said anything before because I really wanted to respect her privacy but after she spoke, I just thought if I were in her shoes, I would want my friends to back me up. I felt like, you know what? Regardless of what people might think about it, I have to say something," she added.