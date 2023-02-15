Iggy Azalea Says 'Karma's Real' After Ex Playboy Carti's Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Iggy Azalea is speaking out after ex-boyfriend Playboy Carti, the father of her 2½-year-old son, was arrested and charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

The "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared a series of tweets on Tuesday that appeared to be a response to Carti's December arrest and contained thinly veiled accusations of "serial abuse" of women.

"Been there. Done that. Warned you. 🤷‍♀️," Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, tweeted.

The hip-hop artist and Carti, 26, first met in 2018, and welcomed son Onyx in 2020. Azalea confirmed they'd split in October 2020, when she said on her Instagram Story that she would be "raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship."

Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Dec. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and hindering persons making emergency telephone calls, according to jail records. He was released on bond on Dec. 30.

The "Sky" rapper's girlfriend told police that he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her after a discussion about her pregnancy and the child's paternity escalated, according to TMZ and WSB-TV.

The woman reportedly said that Carti held her until it became hard to breathe, and that she thought she was going to die. His attorney Brian Steel told the outlets in a statement that Carti was "falsely accused," and that Steel expects the case to "be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

Though jail records indicate the alleged incident happened on Dec. 20, Carti's arrest only made headlines in early February, prompting a response from Azalea.

In an additional tweet, she appeared to reference the situation and seemed to accuse Carti of "rarely visiting" their son Onyx, as well as "serial abuse" of women.

"Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don't exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too - & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you're running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman 🤷‍♀️," Azalea wrote.

She continued: "Anyway. I'm having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well! Happy Valentine's Day. 💕🙇‍♀️"

Carti's alleged victim told police that she moved in with the rapper in July after two years of dating, and was 14 weeks pregnant when the incident occurred. She reportedly said that she was able to escape to her car during the attack, but that the rapper entered the car after her and allegedly attacked her once more, putting his hand over her mouth as she tried to call for help.

Police arrived to find visible injuries on the woman's neck, chest and back, according to TMZ and WSB-TV.

Steel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.