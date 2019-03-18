WATCH: Iggy Azalea Calls on RuPaul's Drag Race Stars for New 'Sally Walker' Music Video

Iggy Azalea is a woman in mourning — with the help of some high-profile drag queens — in the new music video for her single “Sally Walker.”

Azalea, 28, dropped the clip Monday ahead of the spring release of her upcoming album In My Defense.

The video starts with a group of women strutting their stuff down a street, as echoed in the song’s lyrics.

Iggy Azalea Iggy Azalea/Youtube

But things take a drastic turn when the group’s leader, Sally Walker, is run over by a car while checking herself out in a mirror.

The car’s driver? None other than RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé, who promptly exits her vehicle and cries, “Didn’t her mama ever tell her not to play in the street?” She later jokes, “At least red is her color” as blood pools around Sally’s head.

The video then moves to Sally’s funeral, where Azalea raps her lyrics from her seat, while sporting lilac-colored hair.

Iggy Azalea Iggy Azalea/Youtube

Also in attendance are RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Mayhem Miller and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Eventually, the party — er, funeral — moves to the cemetery, where James Charles is briefly featured as a crying mourner. As Sally is laid to rest, the crowd breaks it down with a series of dance moves.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Cancels Second Tour in Three Years: ‘The Choice Was Out of My Hands’

The Australian rapper’s upcoming record will be her first since her debut album The New Classic came out in 2014.

A sophomore effort titled Digital Distortion was long in the works, but never saw the light of the day.

“[My second album has] become a bit of an urban myth,” the star joked to PEOPLE in 2017.