Iggy Azalea Is 'Proud' of Friend Demi Lovato for 'Having the Guts' to Reveal Sobriety Relapse

Shortly after Demi Lovato released her new single “Sober,” in which she revealed she had recently broken her sobriety, Iggy Azalea announced that she was “proud” of her friend for sharing the difficult truth.

“Waking up listening to @ddlovato ‘sober,'” the rapper, 28, wrote on social media. “I’m proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.”

Adding that she was “here” for her friend, Azalea wrote, “I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy.”

In a separate tweet, the rapper looked back to when Lovato, 25, celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

“I was there the day we sung you happy birthday for 6 years sober. I jumped a random persons face in my PJs to come get you, even when you had no clue i was gonna pop up on your ass. Lmao,” she wrote.

Continuing, she added, “I am prepared to keep doing crazy s— bitch. deal with it cause I love you.”

Iggy Azalea and Demi Lovato Charley Gallay/Getty

Azalea has spoken previously about how Lovato inspired her to accept help regarding her own mental health.

During an interview with Billboard in March, the rapper revealed that in 2017 her management team Phillymack (who also manage Lovato), advised her to attend a mental health “retreat” in Arizona following her well-documented social media feuds with fellow artists.

Despite her initial resistance to the idea, Azalea said she used Lovato’s life and career as an inspiration of how positive the outcome could be.

She also went on to call Lovato one of “the only people who have been there for me,” adding that the 25-year-old “often” calls her on the phone to check up.

Lovato, who has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years, addressed her relapse on Thursday in her new single, singing, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

She also went on to apologize “for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

Lovato captioned a short teaser for the lyric video: “My truth…#sober out now.”

Shortly after celebrating her sobriety milestone in March, fans began speculating that Lovato had fallen off the wagon in April, when two versions of a photo showing the singer holding a cup were posted to separate Instagram accounts: In one post by singer Hayley Kiyoko, Lovato was holding a cup containing a yellow liquid; in the other, the cup appeared to be blurred out.

Replying to social media comments, Lovato wrote, “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull.”

A few days after the Instagram post made the rounds, Lovato announced that she was “absolutely heartbroken” to have to reschedule the remainder of the South America dates of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour due to “production issues.”

“Every day is a battle,” Lovato said, while being honored with the “Spirit of Sobriety” award at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills in September 2017.

“You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well,” she added.