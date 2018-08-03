Iggy Azalea Proudly Poses Totally Nude (Again!) to Promote Her New EP: 'Haters Can't Stand Me'

Iggy Azalea is back — and totally bare!

The 28-year-old Australian rapper dropped her new EP, Survive the Summer, early Friday morning and shortly after she posted three stripped-down Instagrams to promote it. In the sexy pics, she’s carrying a neon-green Prada bag and wearing matching stilettos. She excitedly captioned the first image, “S.T.S is out ahhhhhhh!!!!!!” For the next, she wrote, “I need my bag qui.ck.ly” and the last, “Haters can’t stand me but they love me at the bank.”

This is Azalea’s second time posting a round of nude Instagrams this summer. In June, she wore only socks and strappy heels to pose for clothing label Fashion Nova. She responded to her critics on Twitter, writing: “Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else creative I can focus on – when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But I don’t get to make those choices.”

Survive the Summer boasts six tracks and is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and TIDAL. The collection has gone through several rounds of release dates, according to Billboard. It was originally due to drop on June 2 before it was pushed to June 30 and then July 6. This is Azalea’s first record release since her 2014 album Reclassified. She also had singles “Mo Bounce” and “Switch” come out in 2017.