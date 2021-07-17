"Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about [is] what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing," Iggy Azalea said

Iggy Azalea Is Taking 'a Few Years' Off Music to 'Focus on Other Creative Projects'

Iggy Azalea is planning to take some time away from music.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old rapper announced that she'll be taking "a few years" to shift her focus to "other creative projects" aside from music after the release of her third studio album, End of an Era.

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate [about] and inspired by, beyond music," she tweeted. "I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about [is] what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing!" the "Fancy" rapper continued. "I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

After Azalea made her music-related announcement, the musician received an outpouring of support from fans, with one tweeting, "I'm so excited for WHATEVER it is you do because I know you always give it 150%!"

"Yes!" Azalea tweeted back in response. "I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can't wait 'til you guys see it!"

Another fan said that Azalea's announcement means she and her supporters are "taking this era and going out with a bang!" adding, "You deserve to explore and do other things that make you happy."

"Woooo hoooo!" Azalea responded to the fan. "Yes! This is the tweet!"

End of an Era will be Azalea's third studio album when it debuts next month, following The New Classic in 2014 and In My Defense in 2019. A specific release date for the forthcoming LP has yet to be revealed.

Also in August, Azalea will serve as a special guest on Pitbull's I Feel Good Tour, which will kick off in Clarkston, Michigan, and make stops at various cities, including Los Angeles, Atlantic City, and Nashville, among others.

Earlier this month, Azalea chatted with PEOPLE about her new single "I Am the Strip Club" and even addressed some of the allegations of "blackfishing" she faced regarding the song's music video.