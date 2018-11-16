Iggy Azalea Gloats About New Record Deal Hours After Having Drink Thrown on Her By Bhad Bhabie

First things first, Iggy Azalea is the realest when it comes to reaching her career goals.

On Thursday — just hours after the "Fancy" emcee and rapper Bhad Bhabie took their social media battle face-to-face at a clothing launch party — Azalea announced she had signed a lucrative new record deal worth $2.7 million, laughing that “some” (possibly referring to the 15-year-old rapper) “thought it was over!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!” she wrote. “2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent – I’m feeling like such a bossy grown ass bitch today! Time to get back to ME. I’m so grateful & excited…Cheers!”

Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership! 2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent – I’m feeling like such a bossy grown ass bitch today! Time to get back to ME.

I’m so grateful & excited… Cheers! 💅🥂 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 16, 2018

The news comes after Azalea announced via social media earlier this month that she had parted ways with Island Records and was “officially unsigned!”

“Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one,” she wrote on Twitter on Nov. 3. “Now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo!”

I’m officially unsigned !!!!

😝🥂 Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo! 😈😄💕🤮 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 3, 2018

However, the "Black Widow" rapper, 28, is waiting for the fresh new year to share her tracks.

“Well still no music this year tho… I am no where near ready direction wise etc with the stuff I’ve been working on and I don’t wanna jump the gun and have some messy era aesthetically,” she wrote. “I’m aiming to be ready to share new music early next year!”

RELATED: Cardi B Wants All the ‘Bardashians’ to Wear Her Fashion Nova Line — But It’s Already Sold Out!

But Azalea isn’t letting anyone knock her down during this exciting time in her life. The ongoing feud between Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie kicked into high gear on Wednesday night, when both crossed paths at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch event at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles.

According to Azalea, Bhabie — known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil and her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase — threw a drink on Azalea at the party, soaking half of her blonde locks.

Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie attend the Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch event in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2018. AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock; Michael Tullberg/WireImage

The alleged incident came days after Bhabie (born Danielle Bregoli) clapped back at Azalea, who had seemingly thrown shade about the teen’s upcoming tour on Instagram by questioning if a friend was attending Bhabie’s concert.

“U should come. Would be a good memory for u of what a sold out show looks like,” Bhabie wrote, in a comment captured by The Shade Room — poking at Azalea’s recently cancelled 21-city tour.

While reps for Azalea and Bhabie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, both were very vocal about their feelings on social media.

RELATED: Drake Opens Up About Feud with ‘Manipulative’ Kanye West: ‘This Guy’s Trolling Me’

“Don’t talk s— on the Internet Iggy. U a bitch just mad a 15 year old outsold ur ass. NEXT,” Bhabie wrote on her Instagram story. “Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore.”

For her part, Azalea seemed to laugh off the drink throw. “Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?” Azaela said in a video on her Instagram story. “What kind of Jerry Springer, ‘Who’s Baby Is This?’ Dr. Phil s– is this? Oh my God, I am a grown up!”

“So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?!” she added. “LOL Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!”

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Admits Knowing About Demi Lovato‘s Relapse: ‘I Wanted Her to Be the One to Tell’

Rather than get physical, Azalea claimed that she had Bhabie “removed” from the event by security.

“Imagine me scrambling around the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO. I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself,” Azalea wrote on Twitter in a since-then deleted Tweet. “#YouNotSpecial. Anything else from her mouth is ignored — it’s too preschool for me.”

RELATED: Cardi B Announces New Music But Denies It Will Be a Diss Track Addressing Her Nicki Minaj Feud

Later, while driving home, Azalea continued joking about the incident on her Instagram story.

“I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a d– fool on television and online, but I’m a grown up. I’m not about to waste my energy on that s–, or be fighting a kid in a club,” the “Fancy” rapper said. She added, “I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bag stuffed over there. And you look silly. I’m not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the Internet.”

“I have to laugh,” she said. “I don’t know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You’re young. You’re going to look back on this and you’re going to really feel dumb. I don’t know. I just think that s–‘s lame as hell. But maybe it’s because I’m a grown up. I don’t know. Anyway good night y’all. I’m going home. I’m tired.”