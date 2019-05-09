Iggy Azalea in Hot Water with Fans for Sharing Game of Thrones Spoiler on Social Media

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Iggy Azalea is defending herself after fans called her out for sharing a major Game of Thrones spoiler from the third episode of the final season.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old pop star posted an Instagram video meant to convey her excitement for episode four, which aired later that night.

Azalea shared a fan-made meme that was based on a clip from the new music video for her song “Started.” In the clip, Azalea opens the door for a guest, who kisses her on each cheek before exclaiming, “Yes, he’s dead!!”

Text above the footage read: “My reaction to Arya Stark killing the Night King,” a reference to Maisie Williams‘ character, who was the heroine from the epic Battle of Winterfell episode that aired the week prior to Azalea’s post.

“Can it hurry up and be 9pm already!” Azalea captioned the post. “P.S. If you aren’t ‘caught up’ ‘just started watchinggggg’ or ‘didnnnt have time to watch yet’ cry me a river cause I didn’t watch on the dot for damn near a decade to not be able to talk about the episodes cause your ass is late. Suck a d—!”

Fans sounded off in the comments section of Azalea’s post, with some Thrones fans defending her.

“Y’all should be caught up. Cry somewhere else,” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “For real, y’all had 8 years to catch up. I don’t feel bad for people just starting it and complaining about spoilers. Also if you haven’t seen the latest episode you had a week.”

However, other commenters called her out for sharing the spoiler. “Iggy i luv ya gurl but I will never forgive you for this spoiler,” one person wrote.

Azalea isn’t the only musician to recently praise the youngest Stark sister.

At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, Drake gave her a shoutout while accepting the golden microphone for the top Billboard 200 album.

After thanking Billboard — and asking for a “glass of champagne” — he then offered props to Maisie Williams’ character. “Hey, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week!”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the episode, Williams, who has played Arya since the series premiered in 2011, said she wasn’t sure how fans would react to the development at first.

“It was so unbelievably exciting,” she said. “But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it.”

“The hardest thing in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise, people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him,’” she continued. “You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’”

