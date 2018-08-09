Iggy Azalea Splits from DeAndre Hopkins Just 1 Day After Confirming Relationship: 'I'm Single'

Just as the world was getting used to the idea that Iggy Azalea had a new man in her life, the Australian rapper revealed that things had changed.

One day after Azalea, 28, revealed during an interview with Y 100 Miami on Tuesday that she was dating Houston Texan wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the “Fancy” rapper announced that the couple had already split.

“I’m single,” Azalea wrote on social media on Wednesday night, adding a shrugging emoji and a blushing emoji.

While breakups can be difficult, hours later the rapper let her fans know that while she might be alone for the rest of her life, she wasn’t stressing about it.

“I have come to the conclusion iam [sic] going to be alone forever,” she wrote. “Iam [sic] completely fine with that.

“I have a routine now,” she explained, adding, “I watch movies alone in the shower n sh—… its nice.”

She also shared a silly meme on Thursday morning, which represented her chances of finding the love of her life someday.

“Will i ever find the love of my life?” the meme asked, while a corresponding pie chart jokingly gave her a 0 percent chance at finding the right person.

The 26-year-old athlete also didn’t seem to be bothered by the breakup, writing on social media, “Y’all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!”

While neither Azalea or Hopkins have elaborated on why the pair chose to split, hours before giving fans a relationship update, she shared a cryptic Tweet.

“Sometimes you gotta pick your poison. when you’re put in a s— position the lesser of two evils is often the only option. if anyone can’t understand that – stay the f— from round me.”

The rapper’s relationship reveal came after she was asked in an interview whether she preferred the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texans. The interviewer then joked, “Do you know why I’m asking you this?” and Azalea, who laughed before answering, responded by saying “Yes.”

“DeAndre Hopkins, are we dating — or what’s the situation?” the interviewer bluntly asked.

“Yeah, we’re in a relationship,” Azalea answered, confirming their romance.

Azalea and Hopkins first sparked romance rumors when the NFL star posted an Instagram of himself captioned, “My Aussies call me Legend.”

Azalea then wrote, “I could think of a few other things to call you,” stirring fans into a frenzy.

One fan was bold enough to ask Hopkins “Are you her boyfriend?” and he responded, “Yes indeed.”

Azalea also responded to a fan who questioned their relationship status, writing, “He’s my man so, he didn’t drop it. We good. But I will spit in his eggs if he keep playin with me on ig.”

Before Hopkins, Azalea was in a relationship with Nick Young, 33, and was romantically linked to rapper Tyga.

After getting engaged to Young in 2015, Azalea called it quits with the NBA player the following year after he was involved in an alleged cheating scandal.