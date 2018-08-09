Iggy Azalea Reveals She Is Dating Houston Texans Player DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea has a new man in her life!

The 28-year-old “Fancy” rapper revealed she’s dating Houston Texan wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, 26.

When asked if she prefers the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texans during an interview with Y 100 Miami on Tuesday, Azalea said “Houston Texans.”

The interviewer then joked, “Do you know why I’m asking you this?” and Azalea, who laughed before answering, responded by saying “Yes.”

“DeAndre Hopkins, are we dating — or what’s the situation?”

“Yeah, we’re in a relationship,” Azalea answered, confirming their romance.

Iggy Azalea and DeAndre Hopkins Jason Merritt/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Azalea and Hopkins first sparked romance rumors when the NFL star posted an Instagram of himself captioned, “My Aussies call me Legend.”

Azalea then wrote “I could think of a few other things to call you,” stirring fans into a frenzy.

One fan was bold enough to ask Hopkins “Are you her boyfriend?” and he responded, “Yes indeed.”

Azalea also responded to a fan who questioned their relationship status.

“He’s my man so, he didn’t drop it. We good. But I will spit in his eggs if he keep playin with me on ig.”

Before Hopkins, Azalea was in a relationship with Nick Young, 33, and was romantically linked to rapper Tyga.

After getting engaged to Young in 2015, Azalea called it quits with the NBA player the following year after he was involved in an alleged cheating scandal.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him– it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” Azalea wrote on Instagram.

“I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned [your] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

Azalea recently admitted she got revenge on Young during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March.

“I burnt it all, darling,” Azalea said in reference to all of Young’s clothes. “Every designer you could think of, I’ve burned.”