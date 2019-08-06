Iggy Azalea Opens Up About 'Fighting' for the Chances She's Been Given: 'I'm Not Going to Stop'

Image zoom Iggy Azalea Photos by Eric Ray Davidson for Cosmopolitan

Iggy Azalea will never stop fighting.

The Australian rapper, who released her second album in July — her first in five years — opened up about the importance of never backing down when it comes to your career in the September issue of Cosmopolitan.

“You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do. You get as many chances as you’re willing to sit there and f— really fight for it tooth and nail,” Azalea, 29, told Cosmopolitan. “And I’m not going to stop fighting for a second chance until somebody f—ing gives me one, and then I’m not going to f— it up.”

Although Azalea is determined to make the most out of the chances she’s given, she has no plans to compromise her own integrity.

“I’m still going to make the same type of music and still be ridiculous and larger than life,” she said. “So I can’t be that f—ing sorry about it.”

Reflecting on her rapid ascent to fame, Azalea told Cosmopolitan that the experience “was very overwhelming.”

“You’re suddenly mega f—ing famous within a few months,” she said.

Looking back on the person she was at the time, Azalea admits she’s grown up a lot.

“There’s a part of me that doesn’t necessarily dispute everything I’ve said. But I definitely feel like, Who the f— is that person?” she said. “It’s that time in your life when you think I’m a real grown-up and I know everything, and you can’t tell me s—.”

“The older I get the less I f—ing know about anything,” she added.

The release of Azalea’s latest album In My Defense is a long time coming for the Australian star, whose long-gestating sophomore effort Digital Distortion never saw the light of day.

“[My second album has] become a bit of an urban myth,” she joked to PEOPLE in 2017.

Celebrating her new release on Twitter, the star wrote that she “fought really f—ing hard” to make it.

“I did exactly how I wanted to,” she wrote, as she thanked her fans for never giving up on her.

Showing off her sense of humor, ahead of the release, Azalea started a hilarious feud with cartoon character Peppa Pig, the titular star of the British animated children’s series, after it was announced that they were both coming out with albums on the same day.

In response to the news about Peppa’s release, the rapper tweeted, “It’s over for me now.”

Although Peppa promptly responded, revealing she’s a fan of the star, Azalea went on to jokingly threaten the cartoon character.

“Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa,” she tweeted.