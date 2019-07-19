Iggy Azalea Channels Baby Spice in Sexy Photos as She Drops First Album in Five Years

Image zoom Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Iggy Azalea wants to spice up your life — with her first new album in five years!

The rapper, 29, released her first album since her 2014 debut record on Friday, and drew inspiration from none other than Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton to help spread the word.

Azalea shared a pair of sexy photos to Instagram just before In My Defense dropped that featured her pulling her long blonde hair into pigtails à la Bunton in the Spice Girls.

“My album & a music video drop in 12 hours & im actually gonna throw up; but this picture is how I WANT to feel 😂🤷‍♀️,” she captioned the post, which featured her hands stretched into the air.

A second photo featuring the same two-piece outfit of various fabric pieces stitched together saw Azalea strike a sultry pose.

“SPICE WORLD 🌎,” she wrote alongside the photo.

She also made the connection on Twitter, sharing a side-by-side photo of her in her outfit next to Bunton in her famous pink minidress and platform shoes.

The release of In My Defense is a long time coming for the Australian star, whose long-gestating sophomore effort Digital Distortion never saw the light of day.

“[My second album has] become a bit of an urban myth,” she joked to PEOPLE in 2017.

Azalea celebrated her new album on Twitter, writing that “fought really f⁠—ing hard” to make it.

“I did exactly how I wanted to,” she wrote, going on to reference lyrics to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” “I’m so happy I never gave up, thanks for supporting me. I love you! 😭”

She later added, “I don’t give a f⁠— if only 42 ppl buy it. All 42 of y’all getting another album next year. I’m not stoppingggg.”

Ahead of the release, Azalea jokingly kicked off a feud with cartoon character Peppa Pig, the titular star of the British animated children’s series, after it was announced Peppa also had an album coming out Friday.

“My First Album is available to stream this Friday! 🎤 Are you little ones excited? You can already listen to ‘Bing Bong Zo’ NOW!” the animated pig told her fans.

Azalea hilariously responded to the news, writing, “It’s over for me now.”

Peppa promptly responded, revealing she’s a fan of the star.

“Peppa’s so fancy, you already know 🐷,” Peppa tweeted, quoting the lyrics to Azalea’s 2014 hit “Fancy.”

In response, Azalea jokingly threatened that they work together – or else.

“Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa,” Azalea tweeted.