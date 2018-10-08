Iggy Azalea Cancels Second Tour in Three Years: 'The Choice Was Out of My Hands'

Looks like Iggy Azalea won’t be going on tour after all.

Confirming that her upcoming “Bad Girls Tour” — which was scheduled to kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Florida — had been canceled, the 28-year-old “Kream” rapper addressed the disappointing news on Twitter.

“Believe me – I was really excited for this tour…and I’m genuinely disappointed it can’t happen this year,” she wrote on Sunday.

“The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make,” she continued, before sharing a kind word to all of her fans. “I hope I will get to see you all in person one day. I love you.”

Assuring her fans that she’s staying positive in light of the setback, she added in a separate tweet, “All I can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

Believe me – i was really excited for this tour…

and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year –

The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.

I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.

I love you. ❤️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018

All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face. 🙂 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018

RELATED: Iggy Azalea on ‘The Added Pressure’ of Dating in the Spotlight

While the majority of the shows for the 21-city tour have been called off, four remaining tour dates have yet to be listed as canceled on both Live Nation’s and Ticketmaster’s websites.

According to a note on Ticketmaster’s website, all purchases made on a mobile device or online will automatically be canceled and refunded.

Iggy Azalea im Spellman/Getty

Earlier this month, fellow rapper CupcakKe, who was originally scheduled to be Azalea’s opening act, announced that due to “a change of plans,” she would not be appearing on the tour.

She went on to claim that the reason she pulled out of the tour stemmed from the fact that she “went from getting paid 330K on this tour to 30K.”

“THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!!” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Iggy Azalea on Why She Didn’t Find Demi Lovato’s Overdose Surprising

Three years earlier, the rapper announced the cancellation of her “Great Escape” tour, explaining that the decision stemmed from a need to take a break and regroup.

“I’ve had a different creative change of heart. I want to start totally anew, and if I stayed on my tour, that would mean I wouldn’t even be able to start working on that until after Christmas,” she told Seventeen in June 2015. “On top of that, mentally, to be honest with you, I just feel I deserve a break. I’ve been going non-stop for the past two years, nearly every single day.”

“I’m not in a bad place,” she continued. “I think sometimes when you say you need a mental break, people are like, ‘A mental break? Be sure you don’t have a breakdown because you’re sad.’ No, not necessarily. It’s very emotionally draining to be on all the time and going all the time, planning all the time. It’s a lot, and it’s tough. I need a break from everything to just enjoy what I worked so hard for, and I don’t really feel like I’ve had a chance to do that. I need a break to figure out what I want my sound to progress to, and I need a break to figure out how I want my visuals to progress.”

Azalea released new EP Survive the Summer in August.