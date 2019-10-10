Iggy Azalea Brands T.I. a 'Misogynist' for Saying That Working with Her 'Tarnished' His Career

Iggy Azalea didn’t hold back with her “Clap Back” to T.I.

While promoting Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow in Atlanta, Tip “T.I.” Harris came for the 29-year-old, saying he’s “still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” The Root reported.

“That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned,” he continued. “To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

It didn’t take long for the “Fancy” rapper to defend herself, even calling Tip, 39, a misogynist. In a now-deleted tweet, Azalea wrote, “Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooooooooo Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”

Azalea added in a follow-up tweet: “The tea I could spill on what bulls—t this is but at the end of the day I think people can see it’s clear he’s salty. He’s a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn’t speak like a fortune cookie.”

The Australian rapper has a long history with T.I. The “Live Your Life” MC signed Azalea onto his Grand Hustle label just months after the release of her debut mixtape Ignorant Act in 2011. In 2012, Azalea released “Murda Bizness,” which featured T.I. and was set to become the lead single off of The New Classic.

In 2012, the “Kream” M.C. had only positive things to say about Tip.

“At the time, I felt like I was just floating around in a big ocean. I got picked up and caught by a label [Interscope], and it was very impersonal,” she told Interview then. “It felt like I was a product. When I met him and everybody else over at [Grand Hustle], it felt like I was with real people again. He cared about me as a friend, not just as a check. I want to know that when I make mistakes, I have a label and a family who won’t desert me.”

However, in 2015, T.I. said he was no longer interested in working with Azalea as their relationship “took a bit of a rest stop.” The separation came after Azalea feuded with fellow rapper Azaelia Banks on Twitter, leading Q-Tip to send out a series of tweets schooling the “Started” rapper on the history of hip-hop and its relationship to race and politics.

“i find it patronizing to assume i have no knowledge of something I’m influenced by, but I’ve also grown up with strangers assuming that,” Azalea tweeted as a response in now-deleted tweets. “I’m also not going to sit on Twitter & play hip-hop squares with strangers to somehow prove I deserve to be a fan of or influenced by hip-hop.”

Azalea released her latest album In My Defense earlier this year. In early August, the female rapper opened up to Cosmopolitan as their September cover girl about fighting for a second chance.

“You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do. You get as many chances as you’re willing to sit there and f— really fight for it tooth and nail,” Azalea told Cosmopolitan. “And I’m not going to stop fighting for a second chance until somebody f—ing gives me one, and then I’m not going to f— it up.”

Meanwhile, T.I. is currently promoting the Netflix series Rhythm + Flow, a new hip-hop competition featuring him, Chance the Rapper and Cardi B as judges on the show. The series is now available on Netflix.