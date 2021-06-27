Iggy Azalea Defends Herself from Britney Spears Fans Years After 'Pretty Girls' Collab: 'I've Reached Out'

"I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out," Iggy Azalea wrote on Twitter after fans accused her of not speaking up for Britney Spears after their 2015 collaboration "Pretty Girls"

Iggy Azalea is setting the record straight after fans accused her of not speaking up for Britney Spears after they collaborated on their 2015 song "Pretty Girls."

The four-time Grammy nominee, 31, reminded her followers that she did in fact call out Spears' team for searching her house and not letting the pop icon promote their track at the time.

"I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater," Azalea wrote on Twitter.

Although she said she signed a nondisclosure agreement and couldn't divulge much else, Azalea did note that she has reached out to the Glory artist with her support.

"I am actually here to support someone in a way that's helpful and also mindful," the Australian artist continued. "Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I'm good."

"I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out. I'm not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help." Azalea added. "I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE."

Azalea expressed her frustration with the song's chart performance shortly after it dropped, blaming the outcome on not enough promotion or TV appearances. She and Britney, 39, performed the song together only once that year at the Billboard Music Awards, though Britney later included it in her Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Piece of Me.

The End of an Era artist later recounted the story of Britney's team searching her house on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. "They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something...to make sure I wasn't a bad influence," Azalea said at the time. "And I'm not. I passed the test!"

Her latest tweets come after Britney appeared in court on Wednesday, speaking publicly about the effects of her conservatorship for the first time. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," the Britney Jean artist said. "It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized."

During the hearing, Britney was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court. As stated by the judge last week, Britney still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.

After Wednesday's court appearance, a source told PEOPLE that Britney was "very nervous" but "grateful" to be able to speak in front of the judge. "This is her life and she wants big changes," the insider added.