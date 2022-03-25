The rapper and actor went viral on Twitter after joking that the gas pump robbed him in New Jersey this week

Ice-T Jokes He Was 'Robbed' at Gas Station as Fuel Prices Continue to Rise: 'It Was Pump 9'

Ice-T is fed up with the rising gas prices.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old rapper and actor made an eyebrow-raising joke on Twitter, teasing that he was "robbed" by the high gas prices across the country.

"I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…" he wrote.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star initially gave a few of his social media followers a scare with the joke, while others found it hilariously relatable.

"Had me going there for a minute Mr. ICE T. I thought who the hell is brave enough to do that. But then I kept reading and had a good laugh," one person wrote while another Twitter user said, "Dad joke level 100000000/10."

"😅😂🤣 Welcome to the real world with us Ice-T. It is scary out there," another person tweeted.

Earlier this month, experts cautioned Americans that staggering gas prices were expected to soar amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a news release, American Automobile Association spokesperson Andrew Gross stated that the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.25 as of Monday.

Data from AAA revealed that gas prices reached a record $4.33 on March 11. At its peak, the national average for gas had not been that high since July 2008, and that prices were spiking due to an "increase in gas demand" coupled by a "reduction in total supply" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, also warned in a news release that the U.S. is inching closer to reaching an all-time record high for gas prices. De Haan said the national average for gas could increase to $4.50 soon.

He noted that recent U.S. sanctions on Russia, which are in response to the war in Ukraine, have also impacted gas prices.