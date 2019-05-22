Ice-T Says He 'Almost Shot' an Amazon Delivery Driver for 'Creeping Up' to His Home

Image zoom Ice-T Matthew Eisman/Getty

Ice-T says he came close to shooting an Amazon delivery driver after mistaking him for an intruder.

Following the incident, the rapper, 61, suggested on Twitter that the tech company should make their employees wear uniforms to help identify them.

“Message to Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries… Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it… I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night… Just saying,” the Law & Order star wrote.

“Was he not wearing a delivery man uniform?” one fan wrote in response.

“No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin… I ain’t mad at them. Just saying. That s— ain’t safe,” Ice-T wrote back.

Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark tweeted back to Ice-T but didn’t seem too concerned as he made a joke in his response.

Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it….. I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019

Image zoom

“Just sayin… thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map.”

“Thanks for being a customer,” Clark added.

A representative for Amazon directed PEOPLE to Clarke’s response when asked for comment.

Several fans applauded Ice-T’s suggestion, tweeting, “I hope y’all do take the suggestion seriously and consider some sort of identification for drivers or vehicles for the safety of drivers and customers!”

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T Take on Game of Thrones in SNL‘s Hilarious Law & Order: SVUSpoof

Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) May 21, 2019

Ice-T isn’t the only Amazon customer to find an issue with a delivery driver.

Last year, a man named Richard Guttfield discovered his beloved 11-month-old black miniature schnauzer was missing after an Amazon driver delivering a package came into the house instead of leaving the parcel in a safe box along the driveway.

Guttfield told Buzzfeed that the driver had to walk through two unlocked doors in order to enter the home, eventually leaving the package on the porch — and allegedly taking the puppy.

Distraught over his missing pet, Guttfield posted about Wilma’s disappearance on Facebook.

RELATED: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Start Casting for New Amazon Prime Video Series

But the devoted dog dad didn’t stop there. Guttfield directly emailed Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos, whose email address is public, pleading with the billionaire to investigate the matter.

Fortunately, one of Bezos’s employees was fielding that email account and saw the man’s message. The Amazon staff member, whose name is Rob, decided to try to track down both the driver and the dog. Rob spoke to the driver — who was an independent contractor with an independent delivery company and doesn’t work directly for Amazon — who claimed he didn’t “remember” the dog at Guttfield’s house. So, Rob took the matter a step further and checked out the driver’s own home, which is where he found Wilma.

The dedicated Amazon employee then delivered the puppy straight back to her rightful owner.